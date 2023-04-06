Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in East Lindsey?

The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for East Lindsey in May has been released.

The Conservatives start with a ten-seat lead on the council.

Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all Lincolnshire district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.

There are 55 seats available to potential candidates in East Lindsey district council.

The council is currently made up of 31 Conservatives against eight Independent, six Labour, six Skegness Urban District Society members, two District Independent/Liberal Democrats and two unaligned councillors.

It’s going to be a tough challenge for anyone looking to replace the Conservative leadership – not impossible, but there would need to be a seismic shift in electorate.

Eight of the district’s wards will go uncontested this year, for a total of 13 seats split between 10 conservatives, two independents, and a Liberal Democrat. The pre-election result means the Tories already have just under a third of their existing seats filled.

They include:

Coningsby and Mareham’s three seats which were filled by Conservatives Martin Foster, Alex Hall and James Knowles

Croft which has been taken by Conservative Sid Dennis

Fulstow which has been taken by Independent Edward Mossop

Halton Holegate which has been taken by Conservative Terry Taylor

Horncastle’s three seats which were filled by Conservative Richard Avison, Independent Sandra Campbell-Wardman and Liberal Democrat Fiona Martin

Roughton which was taken by Conservative William Gray

Sibsey and Stickney’s two seats which were filled by Conservatives Tom Ashton and Neil Jones

Wainfleet which was filled by Conservative Wendy Bowkett.

Councillors Stan Avison (Con), Dr Graham Williams (Con), Tony Howard (Lab), Sarah Parkin (Ind), Chris Green (Con) have not run this year.

Here is the full list of the contested wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Alford (two seats)

Sarah Devereux – Conservative

Ed Green – Labour

Cameron Marnoch – Labour

Graham Marsh – Conservative

Alan Vassar – Independent

Binbrook (one seat)

Jacob Croft – Labour

Richard Fry – Conservative

Burgh le Marsh (one seat)

Susan Blackburn – Conservative

Jimmy Brookes – Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

Neil Cooper – Independent

Chapel St Leonards (two seats)

Roger Dawson – Labour

Stephen Evans – Conservative

Graham Fisher – Independent

Dilys Jenkinson – Conservative

Friskney (one seat)

Carleen Dickinson – Independent

Carl Drury – Conservative

Grimoldby (one seat)

David Hoyles – Labour

Terry Knowles – Independent

Hagworthingham (one seat)

Paul Fisher – Green

Wil Grover – Conservative

David Powell – Independent

Holten le Clay & North Thoresby (two seats)

Terry Aldridge – Independent

Stephen Lyons – Conservative

Phyll Smith – Labour

Ingoldmells (one seat)

Jason Boswell – Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)

Colin Davie – Conservative

Legbourne (one seat)

Hannah Filer – Labour

Adam Grist – Conservative

Mablethorpe (three seats)

Claire Arnold – Labour

Victor Clark – Conservative

Graham Cullen – Labour

Kate Marnoch – Labour

Carl Tebbutt – Conservative

Marsh Chapel & Somercotes (two seats)

Daniel McNally – Conservative

Patricia Midgley – Independent

Freddie Mossop – Labour

Helena Poskitt – Independent

Paul Rickett – Conservative

North Holme Louth (one seat)

Kirsty Corbitt – Conservative

David Hall – Labour

Karen Parsons – Independent

Priory & St James Louth (two seats)

Lynne Cooney – Independent

Darren Hobson – Independent

Andrew Leonard – Independent

Pauline Watson – Conservative

Scarborough & Seacroft Skegness (three seats)

Billy Brookes – Skegness Urban District Society

Paul Collins – Labour

Dick Edginton – Conservative

Adrian Findley – Skegness Urban District Society

Steve Kirk – Conservative

Julie Sadler – Conservative

Bob Walker – Skegness Urban District Society

Spilsby (one seat)

David Mangion – Conservative

Ellie Marsh – Independent

St Clements Skegness (two seats)

Mark Anderson – Labour

Richard Cunnington – Skegness Urban District Society

Mark Dannatt – Skegness Urban District Society

Ally Miller-Ross – Conservative

Lynn Miller-Ross – Conservative

Nick Walton – Labour

St Margarets Louth (one seat)

Sue Crew – Independent

Sam Kemp – Conservative

Hannah Watkins – Labour

St Marys Louth (one seat)

Maurice Bellwood – Independent

Jill Makinson-Sanders – Independent

Stuart Watson – Conservative

St Michaels Louth (one seat)

George Horton – Independent

Laura Stephenson – Labour

Sutton on Sea (two seats)

Adrian Benjamin – Conservative

Stef Bristow – Independent

Helen Matthews – Conservative

Robert Watson – Green

Tetford & Donington (one seat)

David Andrews – Conservative

Tony Cox – Labour

Daniel Simpson – Independent

Peter Skipworth – Green

Tetney (one seat)

Christopher Lyons – Labour

Steve McMillan – Independent

Trinity Louth (one seat)

Ros Jackson – Labour

Malcolm Lamb – Independent

Willoughby with Sloothby (one seat)

Isaac Bailey – Labour

Stephen Eyre – Independent

Winthorpe Skegness (two seats)

Danny Brookes – Skegness Urban District Society

Trevor Burnham – Skegness Urban District Society

Carole Clark – Labour

Kevin Evans – Labour

Phil Gaskell – Green

Carl Macey – Conservative

Steve O’Dare – Conservative

Withern and Theddlethorpe (one seat)

Sandra Harrison – Conservative

Travis Hesketh – Independent

Steve Holland – Labour

Woodhall Spa (two seats)

Thomas Kemp – Conservative

Craig Leyland – Conservative

John Sanderson – Independent

Becky Shaw – Independent

Ellen Wright – Labour

Wragby (one seat)

Sean Matthews – Reform UK

Julie Platt – Conservative

Ru Yarsley – Independent

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.