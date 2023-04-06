Local Elections 2023 candidates: Who’s standing in East Lindsey?
13 seats are going uncontested
The full list of candidates standing in the local elections for East Lindsey in May has been released.
The Conservatives start with a ten-seat lead on the council.
Local elections are due to take place across Lincolnshire on May 4 and will see all Lincolnshire district councils along with North and North East Lincolnshire holding a vote.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part this year, with its next election due in 2025.
There are 55 seats available to potential candidates in East Lindsey district council.
The council is currently made up of 31 Conservatives against eight Independent, six Labour, six Skegness Urban District Society members, two District Independent/Liberal Democrats and two unaligned councillors.
It’s going to be a tough challenge for anyone looking to replace the Conservative leadership – not impossible, but there would need to be a seismic shift in electorate.
Eight of the district’s wards will go uncontested this year, for a total of 13 seats split between 10 conservatives, two independents, and a Liberal Democrat. The pre-election result means the Tories already have just under a third of their existing seats filled.
They include:
- Coningsby and Mareham’s three seats which were filled by Conservatives Martin Foster, Alex Hall and James Knowles
- Croft which has been taken by Conservative Sid Dennis
- Fulstow which has been taken by Independent Edward Mossop
- Halton Holegate which has been taken by Conservative Terry Taylor
- Horncastle’s three seats which were filled by Conservative Richard Avison, Independent Sandra Campbell-Wardman and Liberal Democrat Fiona Martin
- Roughton which was taken by Conservative William Gray
- Sibsey and Stickney’s two seats which were filled by Conservatives Tom Ashton and Neil Jones
- Wainfleet which was filled by Conservative Wendy Bowkett.
Councillors Stan Avison (Con), Dr Graham Williams (Con), Tony Howard (Lab), Sarah Parkin (Ind), Chris Green (Con) have not run this year.
Here is the full list of the contested wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Alford (two seats)
- Sarah Devereux – Conservative
- Ed Green – Labour
- Cameron Marnoch – Labour
- Graham Marsh – Conservative
- Alan Vassar – Independent
Binbrook (one seat)
- Jacob Croft – Labour
- Richard Fry – Conservative
Burgh le Marsh (one seat)
- Susan Blackburn – Conservative
- Jimmy Brookes – Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)
- Neil Cooper – Independent
Chapel St Leonards (two seats)
- Roger Dawson – Labour
- Stephen Evans – Conservative
- Graham Fisher – Independent
- Dilys Jenkinson – Conservative
Friskney (one seat)
- Carleen Dickinson – Independent
- Carl Drury – Conservative
Grimoldby (one seat)
- David Hoyles – Labour
- Terry Knowles – Independent
Hagworthingham (one seat)
- Paul Fisher – Green
- Wil Grover – Conservative
- David Powell – Independent
Holten le Clay & North Thoresby (two seats)
- Terry Aldridge – Independent
- Stephen Lyons – Conservative
- Phyll Smith – Labour
Ingoldmells (one seat)
- Jason Boswell – Skegness Urban District Society (SUDS)
- Colin Davie – Conservative
Legbourne (one seat)
- Hannah Filer – Labour
- Adam Grist – Conservative
Mablethorpe (three seats)
- Claire Arnold – Labour
- Victor Clark – Conservative
- Graham Cullen – Labour
- Kate Marnoch – Labour
- Carl Tebbutt – Conservative
Marsh Chapel & Somercotes (two seats)
- Daniel McNally – Conservative
- Patricia Midgley – Independent
- Freddie Mossop – Labour
- Helena Poskitt – Independent
- Paul Rickett – Conservative
North Holme Louth (one seat)
- Kirsty Corbitt – Conservative
- David Hall – Labour
- Karen Parsons – Independent
Priory & St James Louth (two seats)
- Lynne Cooney – Independent
- Darren Hobson – Independent
- Andrew Leonard – Independent
- Pauline Watson – Conservative
Scarborough & Seacroft Skegness (three seats)
- Billy Brookes – Skegness Urban District Society
- Paul Collins – Labour
- Dick Edginton – Conservative
- Adrian Findley – Skegness Urban District Society
- Steve Kirk – Conservative
- Julie Sadler – Conservative
- Bob Walker – Skegness Urban District Society
Spilsby (one seat)
- David Mangion – Conservative
- Ellie Marsh – Independent
St Clements Skegness (two seats)
- Mark Anderson – Labour
- Richard Cunnington – Skegness Urban District Society
- Mark Dannatt – Skegness Urban District Society
- Ally Miller-Ross – Conservative
- Lynn Miller-Ross – Conservative
- Nick Walton – Labour
St Margarets Louth (one seat)
- Sue Crew – Independent
- Sam Kemp – Conservative
- Hannah Watkins – Labour
St Marys Louth (one seat)
- Maurice Bellwood – Independent
- Jill Makinson-Sanders – Independent
- Stuart Watson – Conservative
St Michaels Louth (one seat)
- George Horton – Independent
- Laura Stephenson – Labour
Sutton on Sea (two seats)
- Adrian Benjamin – Conservative
- Stef Bristow – Independent
- Helen Matthews – Conservative
- Robert Watson – Green
Tetford & Donington (one seat)
- David Andrews – Conservative
- Tony Cox – Labour
- Daniel Simpson – Independent
- Peter Skipworth – Green
Tetney (one seat)
- Christopher Lyons – Labour
- Steve McMillan – Independent
Trinity Louth (one seat)
- Ros Jackson – Labour
- Malcolm Lamb – Independent
Willoughby with Sloothby (one seat)
- Isaac Bailey – Labour
- Stephen Eyre – Independent
Winthorpe Skegness (two seats)
- Danny Brookes – Skegness Urban District Society
- Trevor Burnham – Skegness Urban District Society
- Carole Clark – Labour
- Kevin Evans – Labour
- Phil Gaskell – Green
- Carl Macey – Conservative
- Steve O’Dare – Conservative
Withern and Theddlethorpe (one seat)
- Sandra Harrison – Conservative
- Travis Hesketh – Independent
- Steve Holland – Labour
Woodhall Spa (two seats)
- Thomas Kemp – Conservative
- Craig Leyland – Conservative
- John Sanderson – Independent
- Becky Shaw – Independent
- Ellen Wright – Labour
Wragby (one seat)
- Sean Matthews – Reform UK
- Julie Platt – Conservative
- Ru Yarsley – Independent
