Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in South Kesteven?
The full list of hopeful candidates standing in the local elections for South Kesteven next month has been released.
Local elections will be taking place on Thursday, May 4 across all seven Lincolnshire districts, as well as North and North East Lincolnshire.
Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part as its next election is due in 2025.
Spanning across 30 wards, all of South Kesteven’s 56 seats will be up for election.
The district council is currently made up of 36 Conservative councillors, alongside three AllianceSK members, four Democratic Independents, three Independents, four unaligned Independents, two Labour and Co-operative and three Liberal Democrats.
It could take a massive sweep to knock the Tories from their perch due to the fractured nature of the opposition.
A number of Conservative councillors, including George Chivers, Hannah Westropp, Jane Kingman and Jill Thomas, have all chosen to not to run in this year’s local election.
However, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew’s has chosen to return to the party after deciding to step back in January this year.
Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):
Avelant Ward (one seat)
James Robert Brown – Liberal Democrats
Richard Adrian Dixon-Warren – Conservative
Mike Rudkin – Reform UK
Belmont Ward (two seats)
Phill Gadd – Independent
Myles Joseph Thomas Sadler – Labour
Elvis stokes – Independent
Dean Anthony William Ward – Conservative
Linda Wooten – Conservative
Belvoir Ward (two seats)
Pamela Bosworth – Conservative
Robert Ian Leadenham – Conservative
Julian Simpson – Labour
Bourne Austerby Ward (three seats)
Emma Lousie Baker – Green
Rhys Rhobat Baker – Green
Paul David Fellows – Independent
Chris Neal – Conservative
Robert Phillip Harry Reid – Conservative
Simmons Ian Paul – Green
Bourne East Ward (two seats)
Barnabas Baricz Hughes – Labour
Brenda Maureen Johnson – Independent
Phillip James Knowles – Independent
Zoe Emma Lane – Conservative
Julia Ray Reid – Conservative
Bourne West (two seats)
Helen Joyce Crawford – Conservative
John Bernard Ireland – Liberal Democrats
Anna Sylvia Kelly – Independent
John Stephen Riley – Labour
Casewick Ward (two seats)
Kelham Harry Cooke – Conservative
Vanessa Mary Smith – Green
Rosemary Helen Trollope-Bellew – Conservative
Castle Ward (one seat)
Nick Robins – Conservative
Deepings St James Ward (three seats)
James Alexander Denniston – Independent
Phillip Maurice Dilks – Independent
Mike Horder – Labour
Bridget Ann Ley – Independent
Judy Deanne Stevens – Independent
Dole Wood Ward (one seat)
Barry Martin Dobson – Conservative
Nigel Gareth Eveleigh – Independent
Glen Ward (one seat)
Penny Robins – Conservative
Grantham Arnoldfield Ward (two seats)
Mike Beckett – Independent
Tom Greenwood – Labour
Paul Michael Martin – Conservative
Kaffy Rice-Oxley – Conservative
Paul David Alex Stokes – Independent
Grantham Barrowby Gate Ward (two seats)
Jonathan Michael Cook – Labour
Gareth Lewis Keith Knight – Conservative
John Raymond Parkhill – Independent
Ray Shrouder – Green
Adrian Mark Smith – Independent
Mark Anthony Whittington – Conservative
Grantham Earlesfield Ward (two seats)
Steven Cunnington – Independent
Lee Andrew Steptoe – Labour
Caz Thomas – Labour
Bruce Wells – Independent
Grantham Harrowby Ward (two seats)
David Aaron Burling – Labour
Chris Noon – Independent
Clio Lyndon Perraton-Williams – Conservative
Ian Edward Selby – Independent
Grantham Springfield Ward (two seats)
Matthew William Ash – Independent
John Chadwick – Green
Nikki Manterfield – Conservative
Rob Shorrock – Labour
Adam Neil Stokes – Conservative
Grantham St Vincent’s Ward (three seats)
Janeile Eardley – Labour
Patsy Ellis – Green
Alex James Ferguson – Green
Tracey Ann Forman – Labour
Anne Elizabeth Gayfer – Green
Graham Frank Jeal – Conservative
Brian Rodney Monro – Conservative
Charmaine Dawn Morgan – Independent
John George Morgan – Independent
Gary Wayne Rudd – Independent
Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward (two seats)
Tim Harrison – Independent
Beverly Sarah Jones – Labour
Susan Elizabeth Swinburn – Independent
Mary June Whittington – Conservative
Ray Wootten – Conservative
Issac Newton Ward (two seats)
David Michael Bellamy – Conservative
Ben Green – Conservative
Archie George Hine – Labour
Mike Turner – Green
Lincrest Ward (one seat)
Sarah Joan Trotter – Conservative
Loveden Heath Ward (one seat)
Penny Milnes – Independent
Judith Rebecca Sharman – Conservative
Market & West Deeping Ward (three seats)
Ashley John Baxter – Independent
Rob Broughton – Independent
Pam Byrd – Independent
Xan Collins – Independent
Virginia Elizabeth Moran – Independent
Martin Reilly – Independent
Morton Ward (one seat)
Sue Woolley – Conservative
Peascliffe & Ridgeway Ward (one seat)
Nick Johnson – Independent
John Hadden Millar – Green
Peter Francis Howard – Conservative
Ian Stokes – Conservative
Keith Richard White – Labour
Stamford All Saints Ward (two seats)
Breda-Rae Griffin – Conservative
Habib Rahman – Liberal Democrats
Nicola Sandall – Conservative
Max Sawyer – Independent
Stamford St George’s Ward (two seats)
Angela Michelle Carter-Begbie – Reform UK
Gloria Johnson – Conservative
Rhea Natasha Rayside – Liberal Democrats
Stamford St John’s Ward (two seats)
Richard James Cleaver – Independent
Robert Sandall – Conservative
Susan Jennifer Sandall – Conservative
Stamford St Mary’s Ward (two seats)
Harrish Bisnauthsing – Liberal Democrats
Judi Clarke – Green
Julie Clarke – Independent
Jane Kingman – Conservative
Toller Ward (one seat)
Chris Clark – Lincolnshire Independents
Amanda Gee – Reform UK
Alexander Leslie Mitchell – Social Democratic Party
Murray Frank Turner – Liberal Democrats
Tony Vaughan – Conservative
Viking Ward (two seats)
Claire Maragaret – Conservative
Jane Wood – Independent
Paul Wood – Independent
