Local Elections 2023 Candidates: Who’s standing in South Kesteven?

The full list of hopeful candidates standing in the local elections for South Kesteven next month has been released.

Local elections will be taking place on Thursday, May 4 across all seven Lincolnshire districts, as well as North and North East Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council will not be taking part as its next election is due in 2025.

Spanning across 30 wards, all of South Kesteven’s 56 seats will be up for election.

The district council is currently made up of 36 Conservative councillors, alongside three AllianceSK members, four Democratic Independents, three Independents, four unaligned Independents, two Labour and Co-operative and three Liberal Democrats.

It could take a massive sweep to knock the Tories from their perch due to the fractured nature of the opposition.

A number of Conservative councillors, including George Chivers, Hannah Westropp, Jane Kingman and Jill Thomas, have all chosen to not to run in this year’s local election.

However, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew’s has chosen to return to the party after deciding to step back in January this year.

Here is the full list of wards and candidates (in bold are current councillors):

Avelant Ward (one seat)

James Robert Brown – Liberal Democrats

Richard Adrian Dixon-Warren – Conservative

Mike Rudkin – Reform UK

Belmont Ward (two seats)

Phill Gadd – Independent

Myles Joseph Thomas Sadler – Labour

Elvis stokes – Independent

Dean Anthony William Ward – Conservative

Linda Wooten – Conservative

Belvoir Ward (two seats)

Pamela Bosworth – Conservative

Robert Ian Leadenham – Conservative

Julian Simpson – Labour

Bourne Austerby Ward (three seats)

Emma Lousie Baker – Green

Rhys Rhobat Baker – Green

Paul David Fellows – Independent

Chris Neal – Conservative

Robert Phillip Harry Reid – Conservative

Simmons Ian Paul – Green

Bourne East Ward (two seats)

Barnabas Baricz Hughes – Labour

Brenda Maureen Johnson – Independent

Phillip James Knowles – Independent

Zoe Emma Lane – Conservative

Julia Ray Reid – Conservative

Bourne West (two seats)

Helen Joyce Crawford – Conservative

John Bernard Ireland – Liberal Democrats

Anna Sylvia Kelly – Independent

John Stephen Riley – Labour

Casewick Ward (two seats)

Kelham Harry Cooke – Conservative

Vanessa Mary Smith – Green

Rosemary Helen Trollope-Bellew – Conservative

Castle Ward (one seat)

Nick Robins – Conservative

Deepings St James Ward (three seats)

James Alexander Denniston – Independent

Phillip Maurice Dilks – Independent

Mike Horder – Labour

Bridget Ann Ley – Independent

Judy Deanne Stevens – Independent

Dole Wood Ward (one seat)

Barry Martin Dobson – Conservative

Nigel Gareth Eveleigh – Independent

Glen Ward (one seat)

Penny Robins – Conservative

Grantham Arnoldfield Ward (two seats)

Mike Beckett – Independent

Tom Greenwood – Labour

Paul Michael Martin – Conservative

Kaffy Rice-Oxley – Conservative

Paul David Alex Stokes – Independent

Grantham Barrowby Gate Ward (two seats)

Jonathan Michael Cook – Labour

Gareth Lewis Keith Knight – Conservative

John Raymond Parkhill – Independent

Ray Shrouder – Green

Adrian Mark Smith – Independent

Mark Anthony Whittington – Conservative

Grantham Earlesfield Ward (two seats)

Steven Cunnington – Independent

Lee Andrew Steptoe – Labour

Caz Thomas – Labour

Bruce Wells – Independent

Grantham Harrowby Ward (two seats)

David Aaron Burling – Labour

Chris Noon – Independent

Clio Lyndon Perraton-Williams – Conservative

Ian Edward Selby – Independent

Grantham Springfield Ward (two seats)

Matthew William Ash – Independent

John Chadwick – Green

Nikki Manterfield – Conservative

Rob Shorrock – Labour

Adam Neil Stokes – Conservative

Grantham St Vincent’s Ward (three seats)

Janeile Eardley – Labour

Patsy Ellis – Green

Alex James Ferguson – Green

Tracey Ann Forman – Labour

Anne Elizabeth Gayfer – Green

Graham Frank Jeal – Conservative

Brian Rodney Monro – Conservative

Charmaine Dawn Morgan – Independent

John George Morgan – Independent

Gary Wayne Rudd – Independent

Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward (two seats)

Tim Harrison – Independent

Beverly Sarah Jones – Labour

Susan Elizabeth Swinburn – Independent

Mary June Whittington – Conservative

Ray Wootten – Conservative

Issac Newton Ward (two seats)

David Michael Bellamy – Conservative

Ben Green – Conservative

Archie George Hine – Labour

Mike Turner – Green

Lincrest Ward (one seat)

Sarah Joan Trotter – Conservative

Loveden Heath Ward (one seat)

Penny Milnes – Independent

Judith Rebecca Sharman – Conservative

Market & West Deeping Ward (three seats)

Ashley John Baxter – Independent

Rob Broughton – Independent

Pam Byrd – Independent

Xan Collins – Independent

Virginia Elizabeth Moran – Independent

Martin Reilly – Independent

Morton Ward (one seat)

Sue Woolley – Conservative

Peascliffe & Ridgeway Ward (one seat)

Nick Johnson – Independent

John Hadden Millar – Green

Peter Francis Howard – Conservative

Ian Stokes – Conservative

Keith Richard White – Labour

Stamford All Saints Ward (two seats)

Breda-Rae Griffin – Conservative

Habib Rahman – Liberal Democrats

Nicola Sandall – Conservative

Max Sawyer – Independent

Stamford St George’s Ward (two seats)

Angela Michelle Carter-Begbie – Reform UK

Gloria Johnson – Conservative

Rhea Natasha Rayside – Liberal Democrats

Stamford St John’s Ward (two seats)

Richard James Cleaver – Independent

Robert Sandall – Conservative

Susan Jennifer Sandall – Conservative

Stamford St Mary’s Ward (two seats)

Harrish Bisnauthsing – Liberal Democrats

Judi Clarke – Green

Julie Clarke – Independent

Jane Kingman – Conservative

Toller Ward (one seat)

Chris Clark – Lincolnshire Independents

Amanda Gee – Reform UK

Alexander Leslie Mitchell – Social Democratic Party

Murray Frank Turner – Liberal Democrats

Tony Vaughan – Conservative

Viking Ward (two seats)

Claire Maragaret – Conservative

Jane Wood – Independent

Paul Wood – Independent

