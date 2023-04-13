Long delays on Lincoln A46 after accident
Police are on the scene
Update – The road has now reopened
An accident on the A46 is causing delays around the south of Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police report that traffic is backing up around on the bypass and the Doddington Road area.
Recovery services are on the scene, and no serious injuries are reported.
It is hoped that the road will be cleared soon and traffic will return to normal.
