Louth friends launching DJ classes for women

Two of Louth’s top deck spinners have taken it upon themselves to break down the gender barriers of DJing, opening up classes for women wanting to mix music.

Lindsey McKinnell and Jo Roberts, a supply teacher and bookkeeper respectively, have been known as duo Mothership DJ for 12 years.

The pair have become regulars of the Louth music scene – even meeting legendary DJ Annie Mac – and they are taking the next step towards bolstering the industry.

Lindsey and Jo have set up Mothership DJ classes, sessions where they invite women to learn the ropes of becoming a DJ.

They hope to get more females involved in the male-dominated scene.

The sessions take place at the NTKO Gallery in Louth, with the next workshop event booked in for April 20.

The classes have been advertised towards “women, femmes and thems” to offer a “non-traditional view” of the modern DJ.

Jo Roberts said: “I would just love to see there be more women out there having a go. I think it’s just a case of access – if you haven’t got friends with decks, then how do you get into it and find out if it’s for you?”

Lindsey echoed this, saying: “It’s so important to support more women in getting into DJing.”

For more details on how to get involved, visit the Mothership DJ Instagram page.

