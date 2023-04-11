Man charged over dangerous driving, hacking and criminal damage offences

A 30-year-old man has been charged with nine offences.

Mark Preston, aged 30, of Maple Court, Killingbeck, Leeds was arrested on Monday 10 April and charged with the following:

Between 25 February and 10 April 2023 hacked social media accounts and changed passwords which amount to stalking of a female victim

Driving a Skoda Fabia in Mill Road, Threddlethorpe, without any insurance on 26 February

Driving a Skoda Fabia in Mill Road, Threddlethorpe, dangerously on 26 February

Driving while disqualified on 26 February

Possession of a bladed article in Carlton Park, Manby, on 26 February

Criminal damage to a mobile phone belonging to another at at address in Mablethorpe on 29 February

Theft of a sim card in Tennyson Road, Mablethorpe on 26 February

Breaching a suspended prison sentence for possession of a firearm

Posted private indecent images of a person without consent on 26 February

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 11 April.

