Man denies Lincoln ‘chainsaw attack’ which left victim seriously injured
A man was found with multiple injuries
A man has denied wounding a man with a chainsaw following an alleged assault on a street in Lincoln.
Andrew Roberts, 29, of Lytton Street in Lincoln, was arrested on Monday, March 13 after Lincolnshire Police officers found a man with multiple injuries that morning on Monks Road.
The injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening, and it is believed that he had been assaulted by a chainsaw, Lincolnshire Police said.
Roberts today (Wednesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievously bodily harm on March 13.
He also denied a second charge of having an article with a bladed point, namely a chainsaw, in Winn Street, Lincoln, on the same date.
Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on August 29.
Roberts was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.
Judge Hirst told him: “Your trial will be on the August 29.”
Police said that, following multiple lines of enquiry, properties on both Winn Street and Lytton Street were searched and a chainsaw was found and seized.
In a previous appeal, officers asked anyone for who has a dashcam and was driving in the Winn Street area by the junction with Grafton Street and in the St Rumbold Street area, between the hours of midnight and 12.45pm on March 13.
