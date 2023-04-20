Man found lying in Lincoln street not being treated as suspicious
He was taken to hospital
Police have confirmed an incident on Dixon Street in Lincoln, where a man was found lying in the road, is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called at 2.38am on Sunday, April 16 with a report of a man lying in the road at Dixon Street, close to the junction with Matilda Road.
Emergency services attended and took the man, described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short hair and a beard, to hospital.
Lincolnshire Police has now confirmed that the incident is not being treated as suspicious, following investigations.
The road was briefly closed at the junction, but has since reopened.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now