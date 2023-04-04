Newark MP banned from driving and fined £1600 after speeding on M1
Second speeding offence in as many years
Immigration Minister and Newark MP Robert Jenrick has been given a fine and a six month driving ban after pleading guilty to his second speeding offence in 18 months.
The Courts and Tribunal Service said that the offence happened on August 5 last year, when the Newark MP was driving his black Land Rover through a temporary 40mph zone of the M1.
He was accused of travelling 68mph in this temporary zone, between junctions 18 and 17 southbound on the M1.
He has since pleaded guilty to this.
At a hearing in Northampton Magistrates Court today – which members of the press and public were forbidden from attending – Jenrick was banned from driving for six months and given a £1,639 fine.
Single Justice Procedures also allow defendants to enter their plea in writing, meaning Mr Jenrick did not have to attend court in person for this offence.
It is the second time in under two years that Robert Jenrick has been reprimanded for speeding.
In August 2021, the Immigration Minister was handed three penalty points and a £307 fine for speeding in West London.
