Newark MP banned from driving and fined £1600 after speeding on M1

Thousands of runners will be heading to Lincoln on Sunday 16th April for the return of the city’s biggest race – the City of Lincoln 10K.

Inspiring runners and athletes will be lacing up their trainers to take part in what is a now a firm favourite in the region’s running calendar.

The City of Lincoln 10K is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including its official partner charities; the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Sophie’s Journey and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Also taking place on the same day is the City of Lincoln 10K University of Lincoln Team Challenge. Sitting alongside the main event of the day, the newly branded ‘Team Challenge’ is open to teams of at least five members (with no upper limit on participant numbers).

The Team Challenge will see teams battle it out to be crowned Team Challenge Champions. Rather than competing as individuals, participants will work collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time.

The Arena Group City of Lincoln Mini & Junior Runs will also run on the same day. Open to anyone aged 3 years plus, these events offer the perfect opportunity for families and friends to stay active and healthy together.

The Mini 1.5km course is open to children aged between 3 – 8 and the Junior 2.5km course caters for children aged between 9 – 15, both welcoming all abilities to wheel, walk, jog and run. The event will be accessible and cater to all abilities.

Children are encouraged to fundraise for the event’s main partner charity, Sophie’s Journey.

Sophie’s Journey was set up in memory of Sophie Robinson from Lincoln, who sadly passed away in January 2016, aged 12, after a two-year battle with medulloblastoma – an aggressive tumour in her brain. Using two dedicated caravans at Golden Sands Holiday Park in Mablethorpe, Sophie’s Journey provide free holidays to Lincolnshire children living with cancer and their families.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All in partnership with City of Lincoln Council, event organisers are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Road closures

The 10K race will start on Riseholme Road at 10.00am and will finish outside the steps of Lincoln Cathedral.

The Arena Group City of Lincoln Mini run will start at 9.00am outside Lincoln Cathedral and the Junior run shortly after at 9.05am.

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4.00am on Sunday 16th April and 2.30pm on Sunday 16th April.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to: Minster Yard, Nettleham Road, Newport, Lenton Green and Barkston Gardens, starting from Saturday April 15 at 4.00pm until Sunday April 16 at 4.00pm.

Road closures will begin at 4.00am around the start line on Riseholme Road and the finish line on Priory Gate and Minster Yard.

Closures facilitated for the Mini and Junior event will begin from 8.00am around Northgate, Nettleham Road, Church Lane, Broadway, Bruce Road and Newport.

The rest of the closures on route will be enforced from 9.40am including Burton Road, Queen Elizabeth Road, Yarborough Crescent, Ravendale Drive, Cabourne Avenue and Laughton Way.

The final closure on route will be re-opened for 12.30pm with Priory Gate re-open for 2.30pm.

For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions visit: https://www.runforall.com/ media/jwjac0z2/2023-lincoln- 10k-road-closure-poster.pdf​

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.

We are excited to return to Lincoln for what promises to be another fantastic event in the city.”

The City of Lincoln 10K is supported by City of Lincoln Council, High 5, Arla Protein, Up and Running, BBC Radio Lincolnshire, The Business Desk, Coopah, Marathon Photos Live, Shokz and Upp – Next level broadband.

Entries are still open and potential participants are encouraged to go to www.runforall.com to enter.

