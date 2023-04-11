No upgrade to narrow A15 paths for Scampton asylum seekers

The A15 between RAF Scampton and Lincoln will not be upgraded despite safety concerns for asylum seekers.

Up to 2,000 migrants are set to arrive at the former airbase eventually under Home Office plans.

While transportation services to nearby towns and cities will be available, hundreds are expected to walk into Lincoln city centre via the busy A15.

The stretch of the road has no footpath in places, with only a narrow footpath close to fast-moving traffic in others.

Lincolnshire County Council told The Lincolnite there are no plans to add to or alter the paths in anticipation of migrants’ arrival.

According to the Home Office, the migrant camp will be self-contained but those living on the premises will be able to come and go as they please.

Scampton candidate Giles Sullivan (Labour) previously expressed his concern over the migrant camp as he felt it would have a serious effect on road traffic safety.

Local Democracy Reporter James Turner tested how safe it was to walk from the base to the centre.

After first parking up in the lay-by outside RAF Scampton, I realised that I would need to cross the busy road to access the main path into the city.

This instantly created a problem as large lorries continuously zoomed past me at alarming speeds.

After a five minute wait, I eventually made it across to the other side, although only to find that the path in question was incredibly narrow.

I started to tread carefully along the roadside although I quickly sped up out of fear of being knocked down as lorries continued to brush past me.

After a number of close calls, I seriously began to question the safety of the route, especially knowing that hundreds of men will be walking down it within the next few months.

The path continued past the Lincolnshire Showground and into Ermine, although problems of crossing the road arose again once I reached the Riseholme Roundabout, which is arguably one of the busiest around Lincoln.

I continued to wait for an opening to cross the road, but I admitted defeat after almost 20 minutes and decided to turn back.

Several people have already called for the stretch of the road between Lincoln and Scunthorpe to be turned into a dual-carriageway following an incident in February where a car transporter overturned north of Caenby Corner, spilling brand new BMWs all over the area.

However, after this experience, I do feel work to widen the pavements along the A15 into Lincoln city centre would be much more important right now, ensuring that the safety of the asylum seekers that are to be housed at the nearby base.

