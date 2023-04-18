Stop watching NSFW content on trains, rail operator reminds customers
They should wait until they get home
A rail operator is reminding passengers to avoid watching explicit material on board its trains – requesting people wait until they get home to watch instead.
Northern Trains, the UK’s second largest rail operator which operates in Lincolnshire, has asked customers to consider the Not Safe For Work (NSFW) rule when it comes to viewing content on trains or at railway stations.
The term Not Safe For Work relates to content ranging from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material, such as pornography or violence.
Northern Trains delivers internet availability across stations and on-board its trains in partnership with Friendly WiFi – a government initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.
Northern has been a part of the scheme, delivered in partnership with the UK Council for Child Internet Safety, since 2017.
It was designed to reassure users of the minimum filtering standards on these WiFi networks, particularly in areas where children are often present.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.
“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear – particularly children.
“As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”
