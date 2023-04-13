Police search continues for missing Grimsby man

Officers are continuing their search for 45-year-old Jamie from Grimsby who was reported to us as missing on Monday 10 April.

Jamie was last seen in the area of Immingham Docks on Sunday 9 April at around 9pm and officers are currently exploring multiple lines of enquiry to locate him.

Inspector Darryl Caroline from Grimsby Community Patrol said. “Our search for Jamie remains ongoing and officers continue to carry out extensive lines of enquiry as we look to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. This includes searches conducted by our Underwater Search Unit, Marine Patrol, and Dog Search Unit in and around the area of Immingham Docks.

“We are also reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage in and around the area, as well as speaking with relatives and friends of Jamie’s, and engaging with local residents and businesses as we try to retrace his movements.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have already assisted us in our search for Jamie so far, and I continue to appeal to anyone who has any more information to please get in touch with us.

“If anyone has any further information that may assist with our investigation, please call us our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 120 of 10 April.”

