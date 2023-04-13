Two final M&Co Lincolnshire stores to close this week

The last two M&Co stores in Lincolnshire will shut this week after the Scottish retailer’s collapse.

All 170 stores in the country are set to close, including those in Louth and Sleaford.

The clothing firm fell into administration for the second time since 2020 back in December 2022, and the M&Co brand was bought out by AK Retail Holdings in March.

However, the purchase did not include physical stores, so M&Co’s 170 UK sites either will close or have already – affecting over 2,000 jobs in the process.

Of the three stores in Lincolnshire, one has already closed and two more will follow this week.

The Stamford branch has permanently closed, while the Sleaford Southgate site will have its last day of trading on Saturday, April 15.

As for the store in Louth, staff posted to social media on Wednesday evening to thank customers for their support over the years as closing time beckons.

The post reads: “As we reach the final day at our lovely shop, we would like to send a huge thank you to all of our lovely customers, past and present.

“Thank you for your custom over the years, we have had some amazing times as your M&Co team and we will miss seeing you!”

During its last plunge into administration in 2020, M&Co had to close 47 stores and lose around 380 staff, though assets were immediately built back up once a deal was completed with the family which founded the brand.

