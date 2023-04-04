Release date for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon filmed at Lincoln Cathedral

Napoleon, the eagerly anticipated film which transformed Lincoln Cathedral into a Notre Dame, has been given a release date after months of speculation.

The film, directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Ridley Scott, will feature Gladiator and Joker star Joaquin Phoenix as French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte.

Over a year after filming wrapped at Lincoln Cathedral, the film has now finally been given an official release date.

Apple Original Films will work alongside Sony to give Napoleon a worldwide cinema run from November 22, before it moves over to streaming service Apple TV+

Film fans in Lincoln were treated to a Hollywood set arriving in our city last March, as Lincoln Cathedral was used as a filming location for the Napoleon film – a screenplay on the rise and fall of the infamous French political figure.

Lincoln Cathedral will depict the iconic Notre Dame within the movie, and both the film’s starring man and director were spotted in the city during a period of filming in March 2022.

Napoleon will also star Vanessa Kirby of The Crown, who plays the role of Empress Josephine in the film after original casting Jodie Comer was replaced.

Keep an eye on cinema listings near you come November for a chance to watch Lincoln Cathedral in a Hollywood blockbuster.

