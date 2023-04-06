Residents ‘ignored’ as controversial caravan site near Skegness approved

Residents in Hogsthorpe say they are disgusted with the council’s decision to approve a caravan site that received more than 700 objections.

Around two dozen residents came to see the decision made at East Lindsey District Council’s Planning Committee during a meeting on Thursday morning.

Plans to place six static caravans and build a holiday cottage on Mill Lane were approved, despite locals fearing it could open the door for more development.

The developer denies there are any plans to expand further.

The site has been contentious for some time, with previous proposals for both 108 and 65 caravans on the site withdrawn after they attracted a similar amount of complaints.

Angry people after the meeting said their voices were “completely ignored”.

“Our concern is that we’re being swamped by caravans – this application just being one part of that,” said Graham Matthews.

Councillor Dr Graham Williams (Conservative) added he felt that the development would have a “negative impact on the character and natural beauty of the land.”

When asked about his future plans by Sibsey & Stickney Councillor Neil Jones (Conservative), applicant holder Neil Balderson responded: “At this moment in time, we have no intention of increasing the size of this site.”

He claimed that the proposed development would help him “protect the future” of the holiday business he runs on Mill Farm as utility bills continue to rise due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

While recognising people’s concerns, the meeting was told they were to only discuss what had been laid out in the most recent application, putting aside any previous proposals.

As a result, Councillor Jones proposed they put forward the application as he felt it would help increase tourism, despite locals insisting that it is not a tourist village.

The plans were then passed with five councillors voting in favour and only two against.

