Spalding dance school flash mob wows crowd on market day

They will perform at the Spalding Flower Parade too

A flash mob performance from a Spalding dance school with songs through the decades has been viewed over 50,000 times on social media and YouTube.

Diamondz School of Dance, located on Bourne Road in Pode Hole, Spalding, was founded 16 years ago and is run by Abbi Thompson.

The flash mob was a big hit when it was performed on Spalding market day on Saturday, April 22 and the pupils will showcase another version at the Spalding Flower Parade next month.

Around 40 pupils took part, with a further 20 involved, and the crowd enjoyed the performance – a mix of songs through the decades.

A flash mob performance from Diamondz School of Dance wowed the crowd on market day in Spalding. | Screenshot: Stephen Timewell

The school’s owner Abbi Thompson told The Lincolnite: “We wanted to be involved again and spoke to Stephen Timewell

“It was fantastic and a lot of it we did by sending out YouTube tutorial videos to our members, of myself and other teachers, to enable families to join in.

“This is the first flash mob we’d done, especially on that scale. We wanted it to be authentic and accessible rather than purely choreographed and you can see in the video the joy on people’s faces.

“It makes you feel very proud of the town of Spalding and it is great for the children.”

The school was previously involved in the Spalding Flower Parade, but the parade stopped due to a lack of funding and support around 10 years ago.

It is now making a comeback from 11am on Saturday, May 13 at Castle Sports Field and through Spalding Town Centre. It is understood that thousands of people are expected to attend the event.

The theme for the 2023 event, which is run purely with volunteers from the local community, is to ‘illustrate life from 1920 to today’. The event will have a fresh new look, but will ‘incorporate some elements of nostalgia’ – see more information here.

Abbi is excited for her school to perform at the Spalding Flower Parade, which she says will include over 50 floats, lots of craft stalls, and live music.

Then on Sunday, May 7, a group from the school will perform as part of the King’s Coronation celebrations at the Asycoughfee Gardens Coronation Picnic in Spalding.

Prior to that, the school is holding an International Dance Weekend at its Spalding base this weekend (April 29 and 30).

Former Spalding United chairman Chris Toynton. | Photo: Jake Whiteley

The former chairman of Spalding United football club was today (Wed) found guilty of nine fraud charges relating to his role in a Ponzi-type scheme which was based in the town.

Christopher Toynton, 73, had denied acting dishonestly but was convicted after a two month trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The jury found Toynton, of Horseshoe Road, Spalding, guilty of four charges of fraud by false representation, and five charges of fraud by abuse of position, all by unanimous verdicts.

The offences occurred between November 2017 and March 2019.

He also was cleared of one charge of fraud by false representation.

The court heard many investors were left out of pocket after £3.9 million was poured into the spread betting scheme, named the Lottery Syndicate Club.

Police became involved after an account belonging to the scheme’s so-called “whizz kid” trader, Spalding based Ross Gibson, was frozen by his bank.

This prompted a lengthy investigation by Lincolnshire Police, the court was told.

Prosecutors said Toynton spent £134,000 of the £3.9 million fund on himself, buying two cars valued at £54,000 and sharing a box at Luton Town.

They alleged Toynton, who compared Gibson to the legendary footballer George Best, also represented to potential investors that the scheme was safe and low risk.

During the trial, prosecution barrister Julian Jones, likened the Lottery Syndicate Club to a Ponzi or Pyramid scheme where investors were paid out from new members joining the syndicate.

Toynton chose not to give evidence during the two month trial – but during his police interviews he denied acting dishonestly, and said he believed everything Mr Gibson was telling him.

He likened the trading scheme to a punt which overwhelmed him after becoming wildly successful, and said he carried out administration as there was no one else to do it.

The jury were directed to clear Toynton of a regulatory offence after the trial judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to conclude that he was acting as an agent or offering financial advice.

He was also cleared of two other fraud charges after they were dropped by the prosecution.

Gibson, 27, now of Eve Lane, Upper Gornal, Dudley, was remanded into custody before the start of the trial after pleading guilty to three offences between 1 November 2017 and 31 March 2019.

Following the conviction of Mr Toynton, prosecution barrister Julian Jones said the Crown would be putting the case against both men in the highest levels of culpability and harm.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for both men to be sentenced together.

“There are two defendants I need to sentence, Mr Toynton and Mr Gibson,” Judge Sjolin Knight said.

“The proper approach will be to sentence them together.”

Toynton’s barrister, James Bourne-Arton, asked for him to be granted bail until the sentence hearing.

“He understands the implications of a guilty verdict. He has turned up on each and every occasion.

“He is not an old man, but he is not a young man, and would no doubt welcome an opportunity to put his affairs in order.”

Mr Bourne-Arton also argued Mr Toynton was not a flight risk.

“There is no suggestion he has squirreled away any of the money from this fraud.”

The Liverpool Mowgli restaurant, giving a taste of what's to come| Photo: Mowgli
By Local Democracy Reporter

Indian tapas chain Mowgli Street Food is looking to open a new branch on Lincoln High Street.

The popular brand, which is well known for serving up curries and street food specials, will soon be taking over the former Two Seasons store near House of Fraser.

Mowgli Street Food will soon be taking over the former Two Seasons store | Photo: The Lincolnite

A notice has been placed in the window of the ex-skatewear shop, revealing that the company has submitted an application to City of Lincoln Council for the sale of alcohol and the provision of late-night refreshments.

Food is served in tiffins, giving a restaurant experience similar to that on the streets of New Delhi.

A notice has been placed in the former Two Seasons window | Photo: The Lincolnite

Menu highlights include Mother Butter Chicken, the Monkey Wrap, Treacle Tamarind Fries and Picnic Potato Curry. There are also alternative vegan and gluten-friendly menus available.

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

| Photo: Mowgli

Two Seasons first closed its doors without warning in August 2020 as the company went into administration.

It was later saved by a previous owner and reopened in June of the following year, but ultimately struggled with supply after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store then closed for a second time in August 2022 and has been left vacant ever since.

The Lincolnite has reached out to Mowgli Street Food for more details, but there has been no response at the time of publication.

