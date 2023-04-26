Menu
Former Spalding United chairman guilty of fraud in £3.9m Ponzi scheme

He spent £134,000 buying cars and a box at Luton town
Former Spalding United chairman Chris Toynton. | Photo: Jake Whiteley

The former chairman of Spalding United football club was today (Wed) found guilty of nine fraud charges relating to his role in a Ponzi-type scheme which was based in the town.

Christopher Toynton, 73, had denied acting dishonestly but was convicted after a two month trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The jury found Toynton, of Horseshoe Road, Spalding, guilty of four charges of fraud by false representation, and five charges of fraud by abuse of position, all by unanimous verdicts.

The offences occurred between November 2017 and March 2019.

He also was cleared of one charge of fraud by false representation.

The court heard many investors were left out of pocket after £3.9 million was poured into the spread betting scheme, named the Lottery Syndicate Club.

Police became involved after an account belonging to the scheme’s so-called “whizz kid” trader, Spalding based Ross Gibson, was frozen by his bank.

This prompted a lengthy investigation by Lincolnshire Police, the court was told.

Prosecutors said Toynton spent £134,000 of the £3.9 million fund on himself, buying two cars valued at £54,000 and sharing a box at Luton Town.

They alleged Toynton, who compared Gibson to the legendary footballer George Best, also represented to potential investors that the scheme was safe and low risk.

During the trial, prosecution barrister Julian Jones, likened the Lottery Syndicate Club to a Ponzi or Pyramid scheme where investors were paid out from new members joining the syndicate.

Toynton chose not to give evidence during the two month trial – but during his police interviews he denied acting dishonestly, and said he believed everything Mr Gibson was telling him.

He likened the trading scheme to a punt which overwhelmed him after becoming wildly successful, and said he carried out administration as there was no one else to do it.

The jury were directed to clear Toynton of a regulatory offence after the trial judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to conclude that he was acting as an agent or offering financial advice.

He was also cleared of two other fraud charges after they were dropped by the prosecution.

Gibson, 27, now of Eve Lane, Upper Gornal, Dudley, was remanded into custody before the start of the trial after pleading guilty to three offences between 1 November 2017 and 31 March 2019.

Following the conviction of Mr Toynton, prosecution barrister Julian Jones said the Crown would be putting the case against both men in the highest levels of culpability and harm.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for both men to be sentenced together.

“There are two defendants I need to sentence, Mr Toynton and Mr Gibson,” Judge Sjolin Knight said.

“The proper approach will be to sentence them together.”

Toynton’s barrister, James Bourne-Arton, asked for him to be granted bail until the sentence hearing.

“He understands the implications of a guilty verdict. He has turned up on each and every occasion.

“He is not an old man, but he is not a young man, and would no doubt welcome an opportunity to put his affairs in order.”

Mr Bourne-Arton also argued Mr Toynton was not a flight risk.

“There is no suggestion he has squirreled away any of the money from this fraud.”

58 mins ago

The Liverpool Mowgli restaurant, giving a taste of what's to come| Photo: Mowgli
By Local Democracy Reporter

Indian tapas chain Mowgli Street Food is looking to open a new branch on Lincoln High Street.

The popular brand, which is well known for serving up curries and street food specials, will soon be taking over the former Two Seasons store near House of Fraser.

Mowgli Street Food will soon be taking over the former Two Seasons store | Photo: The Lincolnite

A notice has been placed in the window of the ex-skatewear shop, revealing that the company has submitted an application to City of Lincoln Council for the sale of alcohol and the provision of late-night refreshments.

Food is served in tiffins, giving a restaurant experience similar to that on the streets of New Delhi.

A notice has been placed in the former Two Seasons window | Photo: The Lincolnite

Menu highlights include Mother Butter Chicken, the Monkey Wrap, Treacle Tamarind Fries and Picnic Potato Curry. There are also alternative vegan and gluten-friendly menus available.

An official opening date is yet to be announced.

| Photo: Mowgli

Two Seasons first closed its doors without warning in August 2020 as the company went into administration.

It was later saved by a previous owner and reopened in June of the following year, but ultimately struggled with supply after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store then closed for a second time in August 2022 and has been left vacant ever since.

The Lincolnite has reached out to Mowgli Street Food for more details, but there has been no response at the time of publication.

2 hours ago

The collision happened at the junction of A16 and Marsh Lane | Photo: Google

A former Whaplode tractor driver charged with causing the death of a car passenger following a three vehicle collision near Sutterton has gone on trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

William Flynn, 41, formerly of Whaplode but now of Carrick-on-Suir, County Waterford, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Karen Fenton by driving dangerously on the A16 at Sutterton.

He also denies charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Mrs Fenton’s husband, Paul Fenton, who was driving their Mitsubishi car, and van driver Sarwar Hussain.

The charges follow a collision on the Marsh Lane junction with the A16 on the  evening of 21 January 2020.

A jury at Lincoln Crown Court heard the tractor had been emerging from Marsh Lane and was turning left to travel south along the A16.

Mr Flynn halted the tractor at an angle, and the trailer (with the exception of the very front of the towing hitch) was still positioned entirely in Marsh Lane.

Former agricultural worker Steve Kennett said he was driving north towards Boston at around 55mph, and was behind the Mitsubishi, when he noticed the tractor.

Mr Kennett told the jury: “It was on the right hand side of the road on a crossroads, two small roads leading onto the A16.

Lincoln Crown Court. | Photo: The Lincolnite

“I slowed down because it was partially out into the A16 road.”

Mr Kennett, who drove the A16 regularly, said he noticed two headlights illuminated on the tractor.

“I was always taught to look ahead of the car infront of me, I slowed down because I couldn’t be sure what the tractor was going to do.”

He added: “I slowed down to make it a bit safer for myself.”

Mr Kennett, who also had experience driving lorries, vans and motorbikes, said he did not notice the Mitsubishi slow down or any other lights on the tractor.

“Then there was like an explosion on the side of the tractor,” Mr Kennett added.

“I didn’t realise it was a van until the point of impact.”

Under cross-examination, Mr Kennett again confirmed that he saw two headlights illuminated on the tractor, which was static at the time he saw it.

A police officer who was called to the scene said he observed the tractor, and noticed illuminated lights both on the front and rear.

He confirmed Mr Flynn was tested for alcohol and provided a negative result of zero.

The officer said he also went over to the van and spoke to the driver (Mr Hussain) who stated: “I didn’t see him. I was using bluetooth in the van.”

Suzanne Honey, who was a passenger in another car travelling north, said she went to assist the occupants of the Mitsubishi and noticed a woman was trapped.

“I couldn’t see her legs,” she said.

The trial continues.

