Former Spalding United chairman guilty of fraud in £3.9m Ponzi scheme

He spent £134,000 buying cars and a box at Luton town

The former chairman of Spalding United football club was today (Wed) found guilty of nine fraud charges relating to his role in a Ponzi-type scheme which was based in the town.

Christopher Toynton, 73, had denied acting dishonestly but was convicted after a two month trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The jury found Toynton, of Horseshoe Road, Spalding, guilty of four charges of fraud by false representation, and five charges of fraud by abuse of position, all by unanimous verdicts.

The offences occurred between November 2017 and March 2019.

He also was cleared of one charge of fraud by false representation.

The court heard many investors were left out of pocket after £3.9 million was poured into the spread betting scheme, named the Lottery Syndicate Club.