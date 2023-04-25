Teens, 13 and 17, arrested over vehicle crime in Nettleham
Three people in balaclavas were seen trying car doors
We have arrested two youths in relation to vehicle crime in Nettleham.
Just before 1.20am today (25 April), we received multiple reports of three people wearing balaclavas trying car doors. They were believed to have visited multiple addresses in the area.
Ten minutes later, an officer was deployed to the scene and quickly arrested two boys on suspicion of vehicle interference.
The 13-year-old and 17-year-old remain in police custody.
Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for information and other witnesses to get in touch by contacting PC Joe Prescott by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 16 of 25 April.
