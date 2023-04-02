Murderer, rapist and woman who ate hamster amongst Lincolnshire criminals locked up in March

A round up of the criminals put behind bars

A murderer, child rapist, hit and run driver who caused the death of a young man, and a woman who cut up and ate her pet hamster were among those put behind bars in Greater Lincolnshire in March.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day.

Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in March 2023:

Wayne Rule

A man who boasted about “killing a police officer” after murdering his neighbour and stabbing another sleeping friend ten times was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars.

Wayne Rule, 47, was sent back to prison after previously being locked up for the hit-and-run manslaughter of traffic cop Jon Odell, 30.

Following his release from jail, Rule eventually settled in Spalding where he murdered his neighbour Darren Kirk, 51, just five days before Christmas in 2021.

Police also discovered that less than an hour before he murdered Mr Kirk, Rule had set out to kill another local man in his 40s. Mark Stone had been stabbed ten times at an address just over half a mile away in Bowditch Road, Spalding.

Read the full story here.

Christopher Manning

Dangerous Grantham man Christopher Manning, 38, who was convicted of a string of sexual offences against four victims over two decades, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

Read the full story here.

Desmond Baxter

Horncastle man Desmond Baxter, 78, was convicted of four offences of indecent assault against a child ranging from 11-years-old through to 18, as well as four offences of indecent assault against an adult. He was jailed for 16 years.

Read the full story here.

Kamil Zydek

Kamil Zydek, who helped to plan the killing of a Boston resident before disposing of his body into a waterway, was jailed for 13 years and 11 months.

Read the full story here.

Cole Tressider

A mother found her son lying dead in a ditch the morning after he was struck by banned hit and run driver Cole Tresidder, 22, who was jailed for seven years and two months.

Read the full story here.

Ryan Tomney

Ryan Tomney, 26, from Cleethorpes, was jailed for seven years after throwing tiles and other missiles from the rooftop during a stand-off in the North East Lincolnshire town.

Read the full story here.

William Bower

Lincolnshire Trading Standards secured a prosecution against ‘dodgy handyman’ William Bower, 44, who defrauded at least 23 victims across the East Midlands. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Read the full story here.

Aaron Page & Dillon Gregersen

Aaron Page, 24, and Dillon Gregersen, 23, were both sentenced for their involvement in burglary offences at an address in Grimsby. Page was jailed for six years and nine months, while Gregersen was sentenced to two-and-a-half years.

Read the full story here.

Robert Barnes & Connor Tierney

Robert Barnes, 31, and Connor Tierney, 26, robbed a Long Sutton petrol station after the cashier was assaulted with a pair of pliers. Barnes was jailed for six years and four months. Tierney was sentenced to five yers in prison.

Read the full story here.

Marcus Weeks

Lincoln man Marcus Weeks, 32, had a phone which contained multiple messages arranging drug deals for cocaine and cannabis. He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Read the full story here.

Kamil Gziut

Kamil Gziut, 30, dragged a lone woman off a Spalding street with the intention of carrying out a serious sexual assault on her. He was jailed for four years and one month.

Read the full story here.

David Glover

Lincolnshire photographer David Glover, 48, secretly filmed about 100 women in changing rooms and was jailed for 20 months.

Read the full story here.

Emma Parker

Emma Parker, 39, was filmed as she cut up and then ate her pet hamster called Mr Nibbles. Two videos at her home in Great Gonerby in Lincolnshire were sent to the RSPCA by a concerned member of the public, and Parker was later jailed for 12 months.

Read the full story here.

Jason Lowther

In a case dealt with by Cambridgeshire Police not far from the Lincolnshire border, Jason Lowther assaulted a stranger in the street in a random attack in Wisbech. The 38-year-old was jailed for one year and eight weeks.

Read the full story here.