Third time lucky for Lincolnshire Post Office couple invited to Royal Garden Party

It’s the third time lucky for Caistor Postmaster Martin Sizer and his partner Kaye Lee who will finally be able to attend a Royal Garden party at Buckingham Palace in May.

The couple were invited as Royal recognition for all that they do for the local community, including Martin’s work as secretary of Caistor in Bloom. He also served on the Town Council for many years and is a school governor.

In early 2020, community-minded Martin and Kaye received their first invitation to a Royal Garden Party, but the event had to be postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The couple were able to keep the Post Office in Market Place fully open during the pandemic to maintain essential services for the town.

Last year they received a new invite for May 2022, just before Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Unfortunately, they were unable to go as they had staff on holiday.

It will be the third time lucky when they attend the Royal Garden party in May shortly after the Coronation of King Charles III.

Martin Sizer, Caistor Postmaster, said: “We are very excited to be going to the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. We’re finally getting there!

“We are really pleased that although we couldn’t attend last year that our names remained on the invitation list for this year. So, we were first invited by the Queen and now we have kindly been invited by the King.

“We decorated our branch for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and now we’ve got Coronation and Union Jack decorations too. With two big Royal occasions in successive years again there will be a Royal theme for the town with Caistor in Bloom.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now