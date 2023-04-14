Unleash your inner explorer at Countryside Lincs this weekend!

The much-anticipated family event, Countryside Lincs, is set to return on Sunday, April 16, offering a plethora of interactive indoor and outdoor activities, workshops, and exhibitions that celebrate food, farming, and the countryside.

Hosted by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society at the Lincolnshire Showground, this event promises a day filled with excitement and entertainment for the entire family.

Countryside Lincs features eight distinct zones, each with unique demonstrations and hands-on workshops that cater to children and adults alike. The action-packed Countryside Ring schedule includes a thrilling BMX stunt show and an awe-inspiring falconry display. The Farmyard Zone allows children to interact with their favourite farm animals, while the Tractor Zone showcases magnificent tractors and farm machinery from different eras.

The Countryside Zone features captivating birds of prey and the entertaining dancing sheep in the Sheep Show. In the Make-It Zone, visitors can indulge their creativity with rural and traditional craft activities, while the Explore-It Zone offers opportunities to learn more about the land, countryside, and community. For those seeking physical activity, the Sports Zone provides a range of sporting challenges to test your skills.

The Food Zone highlights the ‘field to fork’ journey, with local producers offering demonstrations on making pasties, jams, chutneys, and fudge. Budding chefs can participate in hands-on cookery workshops in the Lincolnshire Kitchen, taking home their delicious creations afterwards. The Indoor Food and Craft Market is the perfect place for grown-ups to enjoy local treats, such as pies, Lincolnshire cheeses, and homemade crafts.

Visitors can take a ride around the Showground on the popular tractor and trailer or join the exciting Easter egg hunt. While picnics are welcome, the event also offers a variety of hot and cold food options.

Advanced tickets are available now, with prices at £30 for a family of five, £10 per adult, £6 per child (aged 5-16), and free admission for children under 5. On-the-gate prices will be slightly higher. Advanced tickets will be on sale until 11:59 pm on Saturday, 15th April 2023 .