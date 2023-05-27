25 seconds ago

Achievements and innovation celebrated at the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards

The awards ceremony was expertly led by renowned ITV Calendar Weather forecaster, Emma Jesson. | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Over 300 guests from more than 60 businesses came together at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on May 26 to celebrate local industry leaders at the 2023 Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards. The prestigious event, organised by Stonebow Media and MyLocal, in association with the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department, brought the county’s best businesses into the spotlight.

More than 200 entries across ten categories were submitted, reflecting the diversity and strength of Lincolnshire’s business landscape. The judging panel, composed of experts from local and regional organisations, had the challenging task of evaluating these entries and selecting the winners.

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards is not only an event to reward local businesses for their outstanding achievements but also a platform that enables them to showcase their unique offerings and promotes Lincolnshire’s thriving business ecosystem.

The Engine Shed Ignites with Talent: Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2023 | Photo: Patrick Gamble

For the first time, we’re excited to announce that detailed judges’ comments are available for reading on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website. A great opportunity to gain insights into what made our winners stand out this year!

Meet the winners

SME of the Year — Fox (Owmby). | Photo: Patrick Gamble

SME of the Year — Fox (Owmby)

Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

Finalists

  • Advanced Virtual Assistants
  • Core Architects
  • Fox (Owmby)
  • Neil Dowlman Architecture
  • Social Change

Business Innovator of the Year — Crop Intellect | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Business Innovator of the Year — Crop Intellect

Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park

Finalists

  • Crop Intellect
  • HubGem Marketing
  • Pocket Sergeant
  • Systemise Fulfilment
  • Tok Agency

Charitable Business of the Year — PALS Battalion CIC | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Charitable Business of the Year — PALS Battalion CIC

Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Finalists

  • Changing Lives Through Changing Minds
  • Dads Advocates CIC
  • Headway Lincolnshire
  • PALS Battalion CIC
  • The Butterfly Hospice Trust

Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year — Parkacre | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year — Parkacre

Sponsored by Pearson Hydraulics

Finalists

  • CorrBoard UK
  • Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
  • My Square Metre
  • Parkacre
  • Sanyukta Shrestha

Business of the Year — Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Business of the Year — Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Sponsored by Regus

Finalists

  • Curious Theatre School
  • Eagle Eye Innovations
  • Shooting Star
  • The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company
  • UK Alternative Energy

Rising Star of the Year — Louis Jones, Surprise Shirts | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Rising Star of the Year — Louis Jones, Surprise Shirts

Sponsored by Shooting Star

Finalists

  • Archie Read – ADHD 360
  • Ben Smith – KryptoKloud
  • Jack Lobaczewski – RSUK Group
  • Daisy Graham – Social Change
  • Louis Jones – Surprise Shirts

Exporter/International Business of the Year — Medibiosense | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Exporter/International Business of the Year — Medibiosense

Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Finalists

  • Bradbury Group
  • Liz Drury Voiceovers
  • Makan Bites
  • Medibiosense

Family Business of the Year — Freckleface | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Family Business of the Year — Freckleface

Sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Finalists

  • Bennetts Timber
  • Dough LoCo
  • Fox (Owmby)
  • Freckleface
  • Hames Chocolates

Tech Business of the Year — Eagle Eye Innovations | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Tech Business of the Year — Eagle Eye Innovations

Sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter

Finalists

  • Eagle Eye Innovations
  • Medibiosense
  • Pocket Sergeant
  • PSP-IT
  • TheraPlate Clinics and Distribution

Business Leader of the Year — Mandy Watson, Ambitions Personnel —presented by Mayor of Lincoln, Cllr Biff Bean | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Business Leader of the Year — Mandy Watson, Ambitions Personnel

Sponsored by MyLocal

Finalists

  • Dorian Gonslaves – The Belvoir Group
  • Josh Illsley – Running Imp
  • Kirsty Gale – Red Carpet Ready
  • Mandy Watson – Ambitions Personnel
  • Nigel Bottom – Witham Oil and Paint

Andrew Stevenson Award — Tok Agency | Photo: Patrick Gamble

Andrew Stevenson Award — Tok Agency

Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

This award was established to honour the legacy of Andrew Stevenson, who regrettably passed away in December 2020. Throughout his tenure as the Founding Director of Research & Enterprise at the University of Lincoln, Andrew cultivated a supportive and accessible infrastructure for businesses in Greater Lincolnshire. He launched numerous platforms and initiatives from which organisations could reap benefits.

Andrew inspired others to explore novel ideas and embrace different approaches. A trailblazer in innovation, he was an advocate for small businesses and a shining beacon of progress in Lincoln. It is only apt that this accolade, named in his memory, seeks to recognise an exceptional business idea that has genuine potential for long-lasting impact on the economy, both regionally and nationally.

Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to read the judges’ comments for each of the awards. You’ll also find more photos from the amazing night and also a link to get your photos if you attended.

Shining a Spotlight on Innovation: The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards Celebrates Top Businesses | Photo: Patrick Gamble