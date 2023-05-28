Climate change threats: Lincolnshire at risk of ‘severe flooding and heatwaves’

Over 300 guests from more than 60 businesses came together at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on May 26 to celebrate local industry leaders at the 2023 Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards. The prestigious event, organised by Stonebow Media and MyLocal, in association with the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research department, brought the county’s best businesses into the spotlight.

More than 200 entries across ten categories were submitted, reflecting the diversity and strength of Lincolnshire’s business landscape. The judging panel, composed of experts from local and regional organisations, had the challenging task of evaluating these entries and selecting the winners.

The awards ceremony was expertly led by renowned ITV Calendar Weather forecaster, Emma Jesson. Emma’s vibrant hosting style set a cheerful tone for the evening, aligning with the event’s theme of celebration and recognition.

In a stunning performance that kickstarted the festivities, The Curious Theatre School presented a medley of songs, including popular hits from ‘The Greatest Showman.’ Their dynamic renditions resonated with the crowd, adding an element of artistic flair to the night.

The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards is not only an event to reward local businesses for their outstanding achievements but also a platform that enables them to showcase their unique offerings and promotes Lincolnshire’s thriving business ecosystem.

For the first time, we’re excited to announce that detailed judges’ comments are available for reading on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website. A great opportunity to gain insights into what made our winners stand out this year!

Meet the winners

SME of the Year — Fox (Owmby)

Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

Finalists

Advanced Virtual Assistants

Core Architects

Fox (Owmby)

Neil Dowlman Architecture

Social Change

Business Innovator of the Year — Crop Intellect

Sponsored by Lincoln Science & Innovation Park

Finalists

Crop Intellect

HubGem Marketing

Pocket Sergeant

Systemise Fulfilment

Tok Agency

Charitable Business of the Year — PALS Battalion CIC

Sponsored by Ringrose Law

Finalists

Changing Lives Through Changing Minds

Dads Advocates CIC

Headway Lincolnshire

PALS Battalion CIC

The Butterfly Hospice Trust

Environmental/Sustainable Business of the Year — Parkacre

Sponsored by Pearson Hydraulics

Finalists

CorrBoard UK

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

My Square Metre

Parkacre

Sanyukta Shrestha

Business of the Year — Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Sponsored by Regus

Finalists

Curious Theatre School

Eagle Eye Innovations

Shooting Star

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

UK Alternative Energy

Rising Star of the Year — Louis Jones, Surprise Shirts

Sponsored by Shooting Star

Finalists

Archie Read – ADHD 360

Ben Smith – KryptoKloud

Jack Lobaczewski – RSUK Group

Daisy Graham – Social Change

Louis Jones – Surprise Shirts

Exporter/International Business of the Year — Medibiosense

Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Finalists

Bradbury Group

Liz Drury Voiceovers

Makan Bites

Medibiosense

Family Business of the Year — Freckleface

Sponsored by Streets Heaver Healthcare Computing

Finalists

Bennetts Timber

Dough LoCo

Fox (Owmby)

Freckleface

Hames Chocolates

Tech Business of the Year — Eagle Eye Innovations

Sponsored by Lincoln Be Smarter

Finalists

Eagle Eye Innovations

Medibiosense

Pocket Sergeant

PSP-IT

TheraPlate Clinics and Distribution

Business Leader of the Year — Mandy Watson, Ambitions Personnel

Sponsored by MyLocal

Finalists

Dorian Gonslaves – The Belvoir Group

Josh Illsley – Running Imp

Kirsty Gale – Red Carpet Ready

Mandy Watson – Ambitions Personnel

Nigel Bottom – Witham Oil and Paint

Andrew Stevenson Award — Tok Agency

Sponsored by University of Lincoln Research & Enterprise

This award was established to honour the legacy of Andrew Stevenson, who regrettably passed away in December 2020. Throughout his tenure as the Founding Director of Research & Enterprise at the University of Lincoln, Andrew cultivated a supportive and accessible infrastructure for businesses in Greater Lincolnshire. He launched numerous platforms and initiatives from which organisations could reap benefits.

Andrew inspired others to explore novel ideas and embrace different approaches. A trailblazer in innovation, he was an advocate for small businesses and a shining beacon of progress in Lincoln. It is only apt that this accolade, named in his memory, seeks to recognise an exceptional business idea that has genuine potential for long-lasting impact on the economy, both regionally and nationally.

Visit the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website to read the judges’ comments for each of the awards. You’ll also find more photos from the amazing night and also a link to get your photos if you attended.