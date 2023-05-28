Climate change threats: Lincolnshire at risk of ‘severe flooding and heatwaves’
Seas could rise by one metre or more
Lincolnshire is at risk of worse flooding, intensified heatwaves and sea level rises due to climate change, a professor has warned.
With the UK’s highest ever temperature recorded at Coningsby during last summer’s heatwave, scientists are now predicting the earth is likely to warm by 1.5C compared to pre-industrial levels.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite.