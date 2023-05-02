Boston Levelling-Up A16 improvements to start soon
Lane closures will be needed as work progresses
Improvements to Marsh Lane roundabout will start in May, alongside works to improve active travel links in Boston near Wyberton Low Road.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We’re less than a month away from starting our multi-year programme of ‘Levelling Up’ improvements to the A16 in Boston and Spalding.
“Our first two projects will see major improvements to Marsh Lane roundabout to reduce congestion on the A16, improve safety and future-proof the roundabout for future A16 upgrades down the line.
“The works will also include the creation of a three-quarter mile active travel route in Boston that will make it easier for people to walk and cycle in and around the area by addressing the conflict between cycle users and HGVs on Marsh Lane through the Riverside Industrial Estate.”
The start for the works will be Monday 15 May, with the whole project expected to be complete in six months. The projects will be carried out by Winvic Construction Ltd, who has been officially appointed as the scheme contractor.
Please note that from W/C May 1 for two weeks, the contractor will be setting up the site compound and carrying out preparatory works.
Below is an overview of initial traffic management for the two projects once main construction begins on 15th May:
- 24/7 lane closures on the A16 near Marsh Lane roundabout will be in place for up to ten weeks
-
- Please note that the road will remain open during this time, however the number of lanes will be reduced from two to one
- The footways adjacent to the A16 will also be affected during this time, with pedestrian diversions in place
Later in the project, temporary traffic signals and a series of night-time road closures will be used as needed on the A16, Marsh Lane and Wyberton Low Road.
A 24/7 closure of London Road (southbound) will also be required towards the end of the project.
More details will be shared as the scheme progresses via advanced roadside signage.
Cllr Davies added: “As with any major road improvement project, some disruption on local roads is inevitable when work is underway. However, we’ll be making all efforts to keep traffic moving and maintain access to all businesses.
“Once construction starts, the main point-of-contact for residents and businesses for any traffic management updates, access issues or queries will be Winvic Construction Ltd’s construction project manager, Mr Christopher Bancroft. He will be available by email at[email protected]
The Marsh Lane roundabout improvements and Boston Active Travel are expected to cost a total of £5.7 million.
Both projects will be funded by a portion of the £20m in ‘Levelling Up’ funding awarded to the county council in October 2021. The remaining funding will be used across four projects, including improvements to Spalding’s A16/A151 Springfield Roundabout and A16/B1180 Greencell Roundabout.
For more information about this and other major highways projects, visitwww.lincolnshire.gov.uk/
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now