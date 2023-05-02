Bridgerton spin-off filmed at Belton House coming to Netflix this week
More drama and romance in high society
The Bridgeton spin-off TV series partly filmed in Lincolnshire will land on Netflix on Thursday.
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will focus on the younger years of one of the hit show’s most popular characters.
It will tell the story of the queen’s rise to power and marriage to King George III, with India Amarteifio in the lead role.
Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgeton became one of the most-watched Netflix series with its combination of addictive romance, racy love scenes and Regency glamour.
The original cast members playing the original versions of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and the Viscountess Bridgerton will also make appearances.
All six episodes will be released onto Netflix on Thursday, May 4, making it perfect for weekend binge watching.
Crews spent time filming at Lincolnshire’s own Belton House near Grantham in summer 2022.
There was great secrecy around the project, prompting rumours that it was a new series of Doctor Who.
The stately home was closed for several days due to the filming as it doubled for one of the grand 1800s mansions from the world of Bridgerton.
The series will follow the marriage of Queen Charlotte to King George – although as ever with Bridgerton, it doesn’t seem smooth sailing.
It is being billed as ‘The story that started it all’, setting characters on the path that leads to Bridgerton.
This isn’t the first time that Belton House has made it onto the small screen, having also appeared in adaptations of Pride & Prejudice and Jane Eyre.
The early reviews have all been positive, meaning Bridgeton fans will be able to enjoy more drama in London’s high society.
Star India Amarteifio has previously appeared in Sex Education and Line of Duty, as well as the West End.
