Lincolnshire weather forecast for King’s Coronation celebrations

The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will take place on Saturday, May 6, but the weather across the UK is forecast to be unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain for many.

King Charles III will be officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday after the sad passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year.

Here in Lincolnshire, there are a host of events to mark the occasion that families can take part in, which the weather could have an impact on.

At the time of publication, Lincoln is forecast to be overcast changing to light showers in the afternoon on Saturday. Light rain is forecast on Sunday, May 7, changing to cloudy by late morning.

There are similar forecasts elsewhere in Lincolnshire, including in Skegness where it is expected to be overcast and changing to light rain by night-time.

In North East Lincolnshire, sunny intervals are forecast and then changing to cloudy by late morning.

In Scunthorpe and North Lincolnshire, the forecast for Saturday is cloudy and changing to light rain by early evening.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now