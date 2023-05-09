Council leaderships still uncertain as Lib Dem West Lindsey takeover claimed

Several councils hang in the balance

West Lindsey District Council is now under the control of a Liberal Democrat administration, it has been claimed.

Authorities across the county face important decisions over their leadership this week following local elections shake-up.

Liberal Democrats ended up the biggest party, overtaking Conservatives.

West Lindsey council’s future was unclear after the results were in, with Conservatives losing two seats for a total of 16, while Liberal Democrats gained five for a total of 18.

Although there has been no official announcement, Councillor Jackie Brockway (Conservative) mentioned in a Lincolnshire County Council meeting on Tuesday morning: “The administration has changed, it’s now a Lib Dem administration.”

It is unclear if the administration includes any independent councillors.

The party has been contacted for comment.

Three Lincolnshire councils were left with uncertain futures on Friday morning after votes left them hung.

South Kesteven and East Lindsey district councils also ended the local elections hung after the Conservatives lost seats across the county, with more than 1,000 lost nationwide.

All three are understood to be carrying out talks today or in the next few days to decide who takes over.

Meanwhile in South Kesteven, the Tories lost ten seats as the night went on – including council leader Kelham Cooke and his deputy Adam Stokes.

Independent councillors, who increased their seat count from 14 to 22, are hoping to take over the running of the authority and it is understood a meeting is taking place this afternoon.

In East Lindsey, reporters understand talks will take place this morning with the leadership due to be revealed somewhere around midday.

The Conservatives hold onto the most seats in the council, with a total of 26, however this is still less than half of the available seats, and five fewer than prior to the election.

Independent councillors, on the other hand, surged during the night, doubling their power from eight to 16.

It’s believed the Tories may just keep their grasp on the wheel, but will be operating at a severely reduced power.

More details are expected to be released over the coming hours, days and weeks.

