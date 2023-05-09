Lincolnshire hospitals trust boss to retire next year

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan, will retire next year.

Andrew Morgan will be departing as the ULHT Chief Executive at the end of March 2024, as he intends to leave behind full-time work after a long and decorated career.

He has worked within the NHS for 42 years, working in 19 jobs across 14 organisations all over the country.

In that time, he has been a CEO at eight different organisations, and a board member of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust for 34 years in total.

Following his work at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, Mr Morgan was named as Jan Sobieraj’s replacement at ULHT in May 2019, and he will now be looking for a replacement of his own.

In a letter to colleagues, which was sent late last week, Mr Morgan called his career “exceptionally varied and interesting”, before going on to thank staff for their work across Lincolnshire’s health sector.

Mr Morgan said: “I am so proud of my time in the NHS, especially the Outstanding CQC rating that we achieved during my time at LCHS, and the huge achievement of ULHT exiting special measures for both quality and finance last year.

“I have always loved the NHS and still think it is the best part of our society. I am so proud that, every day, ULHT has a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people across our county.

“I am giving plenty of notice of my exit to allow succession plans to be put in place and to ensure a smooth transition and handover. We will share more details on this in due course.

“Please be assured that I have no intention of easing off in my last year – there is still much to do and I intend doing it. I will continue to get out and about across our hospitals as usual, and look forward to working with you all over the next 11 months.”

Andrew Morgan has also said that he hopes “not to sever” his involvement in the NHS with this retirement, and has left himself available to chair or non-executive director roles once he has left ULHT.

