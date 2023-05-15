Cycling tribute: 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid commemorated by fundraiser ride

To mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid, the RAF Benevolent Fund welfare charity organised the Dambusters Ride, a cycle fundraiser in Lincolnshire on 13 May 2023.

Each year, the Dambusters Ride remembers the brave members of the RAF’s 617 Squadron who carried out Operation Chastise. This daring operation, which took place 80 years ago, involved bombing three dams in Germany’s Ruhr Valley on the night of 16-17 May 1943. The innovative bouncing bomb, created by engineer Barnes Wallis, was launched at low level over Germany’s industrial heartland. The operation was successful, but at a significant cost – of the 133 aircrew who embarked on the mission, 53 were killed, and three were taken as prisoners of war.

The Dambusters Ride is a dual event, comprising a flexible Virtual Ride and a Heritage Ride, which was held in Lincolnshire on Saturday, 13 May, with routes of 100 miles, 80 miles, and 40 miles. The event began and concluded at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, known as the home of the Dambusters.

Neil Tomlin, Head of Engagement at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “The Dambusters Ride this year was a tremendous success, with over 300 riders participating to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund. The funds gathered will go towards providing financial, emotional, and practical help to members of the RAF Family in need.”

Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth, a participant in the 100-mile cycle, and based in Lincolnshire, said: “Throughout my RAF career, I’ve participated in the Dambusters Ride annually. I’ve always known that the RAF Benevolent Fund would support me during challenging times. Their remarkable support extends not only to serving personnel but also to RAF veterans and their families, making it crucial for me to back the charity.”

“This year’s ride holds a particular significance as I’m also riding in memory of Johnny Johnson, the last surviving Dambuster, who passed away last December. His inspiring legacy continues to live on, and he is greatly missed,” he added.

In addition to the Heritage Ride on 13 May, the Dambusters Ride includes a Virtual Ride scheduled for the weekend of 20-21 May. For more information, visit rafbf.org/ride.

