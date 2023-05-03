Deadline extended for Lincolnshire Health and Beauty Awards: Submit your nominations by May 8th

Celebrate the region’s exceptional talent and dedication in the health and beauty industry

The inaugural Lincolnshire Health and Beauty Awards have announced a deadline extension for nominations until May 8th. The annual celebration recognises and honours the exceptional talent and dedication of professionals in the health and beauty industry throughout the region.

Hosted by multi-talented British personality Jake Quickenden, the awards ceremony will showcase the very best of Lincolnshire’s health and beauty sector, highlighting skilled practitioners, inventive entrepreneurs, and committed service providers.

