Driver who admitted causing man’s death avoids teaching ban
She was also given a suspended sentence
A woman from North Lincolnshire who admitted causing death by careless driving has avoided a teaching ban after having previously been spared jail.
Jemma Rutherford, from Goxhill, was driving a Fiat 500 on the A15 between Barnetby Top and Elsham, which was involved in a crash with a Hyundai and a 750 GS motorcycle at around 5.25pm on February 25, 2019. The motorcyclist died and was named by police as funeral director David Duckitt (pictured), 56, from Brigg.