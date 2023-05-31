Former Grimsby YMCA building could be turned into ‘care village’
Creating up to 100 jobs
Plans have been revealed for a care village with up to 160 beds at Grimsby’s former YMCA building, which could create more than 100 jobs.
The charity was based in Peaks Lane from 1973 until 2021, before moving to its current location in the town in Freeman Street. The move to the £8m new hostel was prompted because the Peaks Lane site was deemed no longer “fit for purpose”.
