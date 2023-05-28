‘I want Lincolnshire in my bloodstream’ – Lincoln’s next Bishop loves the county
Getting to know Lincoln’s next Bishop
After being announced as the next Bishop of Lincoln this week, Stephen Conway said he wants to get “Lincolnshire into my bloodstream as soon as I can”.
Bishop Conway said he “fell in love with the people of Lincolnshire” during his time as Acting Bishop, from November 2021 to this Easter. He told The Lincolnite he was “absolutely thrilled to have been chosen” to take the role on a permanent basis.
Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite