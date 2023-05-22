Imminent closure of Lincoln pharmacy to affect hundreds collecting prescriptions
At one surgery almost 800 patients will be affected
A Lincoln GP surgery has warned that nearly 800 of its patients will be affected by the looming closure of the local LloydsPharmacy.
It was announced in January that 237 of the chain’s pharmacy services would be withdrawn from all Sainsbury’s stores. The Lincoln branch on Triton Road is to close, with Spalding, Grimsby and Scunthorpe also affected.
