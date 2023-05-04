Lincoln fine-dining restaurant converted into a polling station for third time

A fine-dining establishment in Lincoln has been transformed into a polling station for today’s local elections.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck and several usual polling stations were closed due to lockdown restrictions, the City of Lincoln Council began looking for alternative venues.

The Bronze Pig on Burton Road was just one of the establishments and is back again for a third time this year.

Owner Pompeo Siracusa told The Lincolnite: “The council couldn’t really go to schools or churches at the time because they were all closed, so they gave me a call to see if they could come here.

“I agreed to it and it’s been the same ever since.”

He insisted that his business is an ideal location as it’s an easy location for voters in the Castle Ward to get to.

“I come in at 6am to open the door and just let them get on with it really,” added Mr Siracusa.

“I just try to do a little bit for the local community if I can.”

The council has been in touch with the business every year since 2020 to see if they would like to be used as a polling station once again, to which the owner says “long may it last”.

There are a collection of weird and wonderful spots across Lincoln being used as polling stations this year, including a car showroom in Boultham.

Elsewhere, there are also a range of pubs, sporting club venues and caravan parks all being used.

