Belton House shares the gossip on Bridgerton spin-off series Queen Charlotte

It will double as a glamorous royal residence on the new Netflix series

Dearest readers, this is a most exciting time at Belton House, as long-rumoured secrets finally come to light.

The Lincolnshire country home will feature as King George’s residence in the eagerly-awaited Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte, which has arrived on Netflix today.

After months of rumours and speculation worthy of Lady Whistledown, Belton House is lifting the curtain on how it became home to royalty.

Netflix settled on using the Lincolnshire home over Kew Palace as King George’s main residence due to the larger spaces it offered crews.

Tony Hood, Supervising Location Manager from Netflix, said: “[Belton] was a really fantastic find for us. It’s a property with really lovely grounds.

“The interiors really do lean towards this period. It’s run by a small and dedicated team, and they hadn’t done any filming there since the 2000s.”

Belton is a Grade I listed country house which is managed by the National Trust, sitting within a 1300-acre deer park.

Film crews spent long days on set, sometimes finishing at 4.30am when they had to shoo deer away from nibbling their gear. Dedicated Belton House teams often provided 21 hours of cover.

Viewers will be able to spot Belton’s scenic outdoor locations including the Italian Gardens, Conservatory, and Statue Walk.

(The filmmakers even planted a real vegetable garden behind the Conservatory, full of tomatoes, corn, carrots, kale, sweetcorn, lettuce, potatoes, onions, and cabbage.)

Indoor scenes were shot in the Saloon, Staircase Hall, Marble Hall, Tapestry Room and Ante Study. Crews also used parts of the basement, not currently part of the visitor route, including the kitchen, scullery and tunnel.

Ffiôn Boyd, Collections and House Officer, said: “You can visit the spaces where filming took place, but they may not all look the same as they do on screen! All areas were highly dressed with props that the production team brought in, particularly the Kitchen which became a lab.

“Viewers may not even realise some scenes were shot at Belton, including the King’s Bedroom, which was shot in the Marble Hall. The crew completely changed this room by transforming the entrance door into a window, reducing the space with a partition wall, and adding new flooring, a prop bed, and a range of furniture.”

Ian Cooper, General Manager at Belton, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Belton on screen again!

“As well as being viewed by millions across the world, the location fees are going towards the cost for the new car park and accessible Changing Places toilet at Belton.”

Queen Charlotte will feature younger versions of some of Bridgerton’s most beloved characters, and will chart the queen’s rise to power as she marries King George.

Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgeton is one of the most-watched Netflix series with its combination of addictive romance, racy love scenes and Regency glamour.

All six episodes are now on Netflix, making it perfect for weekend binge-watching.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, our new home