Quirky polling station inside Lincoln car showroom
Local business proud to serve community
A car showroom in Lincoln is among some of the more unusual polling stations opening for Thursday’s local elections.
When you think of polling stations, you tend to think of community centres such as village halls and schools – but one business has decided to put this trope to rest.
Local car dealership Ian Shammon Ltd first opened in 1979 but only started playing an integral part in local politics last year when City of Lincoln Council put a third of its seats up for grabs.
Owner Steve Shammon, who had the business passed down to him from his father, said he was first asked to convert his workplace into a polling station for the Boultham Ward as the previous space was unable to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
He told The Lincolnite: “Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School couldn’t do it because of COVID and so the council came to us. I obliged and here we are doing it again for them.”
Mr Shammon believes his business is an ideal location for such activity as it is located on the “main drag” of Boultham Park Road.
He’s certain that with proper signage, he will be able to remind hundreds of residents and passers by to vote, something of which he feels particularly passionate about.
“We’ve all got the right to vote and I think we should use it,” he added. “Whether people think it’s a waste of time is another story.”
There are a collection of weird and wonderful spots across Lincolnshire are being used as polling stations this year, including a range of pubs, sporting club venues and even caravan parks.
