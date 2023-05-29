Lincoln’s ‘first TikTok mayor’ on her historic year in office
The Lincolnite sat down with the former Mayor of Lincoln
Being the Mayor of Lincoln is a big enough responsibility in its own right, but Rosanne Kirk’s year serving as the first citizen of our city will certainly go down as a historic one.
During her time as Mayor of Lincoln, Rosanne Kirk witnessed three different Prime Ministers, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and funeral, and King Charles III’s Coronation – meaning her name has been etched in the city’s history forevermore.