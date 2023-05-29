Rugby League: Lincolnshire Lions show great character in first ever match
The rugby league season kicks off in Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire Lions’ first ever match ended in a 62-24 defeat against Leamington Royals on Saturday, but they can hold their heads high for putting in a determined and gutsy performance.
The Lions are still recruiting players for their inaugural season in the Midlands Merit League and are excited to bring the sport of rugby league back to Lincoln. They train from 7.30pm every Wednesday evening at Ruston’s Sports & Bar on Newark Road.
