Nominations open for the 2023 Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards 🏆

In what is set to be an incredible celebration of the remarkable tourism industry in Greater Lincolnshire, the 2023 Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards, organised by Stonebow Media, are now open for nominations.

The awards offer an excellent platform for businesses large and small to gain recognition for their outstanding contributions to the industry. Thanks to Destination Lincolnshire, our headline sponsors, we have the opportunity to put our winners forward for the prestigious VisitEngland national awards in 2024.

With fifteen exciting categories, ranging from visitor attractions, accommodation providers, to hospitality businesses and much more, there’s an opportunity for every business to shine.

The nomination process, which closes on July 14, will be followed by online judging beginning July 17 and mystery shopping commencing August 7. The much-anticipated announcement of the finalists will take place on Monday, August 3.

Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Excellence Awards culminate in a glittering ceremony to be held at the Engine Shed on October 12. The festivities of the night will include a wide array of categories:

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award*

Experience of the Year*

Hotel of the Year*

New Tourism Business Award*

Pub of the Year*

Unsung Hero Award*

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year*

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year*

B&B and Guest House of the Year*

Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire)*

Small Visitor Attraction*

Large Visitor Attraction*

Customer Service Excellence Award

Marketing Campaign

Arts, Culture and Heritage

Those marked with an asterisk are eligible for the VisitEngland award categories.

For businesses looking to join this celebration of excellence and to make their mark in the thriving tourism industry of Lincolnshire, visit the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website www.lincolnshiretourismawards.com for more details and to enter.

Here’s to recognising the best of the best in Lincolnshire tourism!