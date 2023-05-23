North Kesteven District Council re-elects Conservative leadership
Following election success
Councillor Richard Wright has been re-elected as Leader of North Kesteven District Council following Conservative election success.
The representative for Ruskington ward reassumed the position during Tuesday’s AGM, pledging to continue his strong track record.
“We are a council that has clarity of purpose; we invest in the things that matter to local people; and we make a positive difference for our communities,” he said in his address.
“It is an honour and a privilege to lead this high-performing council, that has such a significant track record of achievement.”
Deputy Leader Ian Carrington (Conservative was also re-elected, while councillors Mike Clarke and Andrew Hagues (both Conservative) took on the roles of Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively.
Completing the council’s Executive Board are Councillor Sally Tarry (Conservative), who will be responsible for Communities; Councillor Mark Smith (Conservative), who has been assigned to Environment and Waste; and Councillor Mary Green (Conservative), who will act as the officer for Finance.
Prior to the local elections, the council was made up of 21 Conservatives, 14 Lincolnshire Independents and six Independents, while the NK Admin group consists of the Conservatives, five members of a further NK Independents group and two Independent members.
The 43 seats are now shared by 25 Conservatives, 11 Lincolnshire Independents, five Independent candidates and two Labour.
