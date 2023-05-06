Red Arrows Coronation flypast dazzles despite weather woes

King Charles will be crowned as the new head of the British monarchy this weekend in a historic ceremony.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and will be one of the biggest celebratory events in modern British history – the first new monarch crowned over seven decades.

A flypast involving Lincolnshire-based aircraft the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will follow the ceremony, flying over Buckingham Palace and The Mall – and that isn’t this county’s only connection with the new King.

The affiliation King Charles has with our county of Lincolnshire is apparent, with the first new national nature reserve to mark his reign being a 21-square mile route along the Lincolnshire coast.

In celebration of this generational event, we have looked at some of the times our new King has visited Lincolnshire.

From receiving his Flying Badge at RAF Cranwell in his early 20s to launching a farming resilience programme at Louth Cattle Market in his late 60s – join us in reflecting on the local visits of King Charles III.

Close ties to RAF College Cranwell

King Charles has a long and proud history with the Royal Air Force, which started with his training and subsequent graduation from RAF College Cranwell – earning his Flying Badge at the age of just 23 in 1971.

His Royal Highness served in both the RAF and the Royal Navy, and he was back at Cranwell 37 years after his own graduation – attending his son Prince William’s 2008 ceremony for the same honour he received almost four decades earlier.

In June 2012, the Head of the Commonwealth was given the honorary appointment of Marshal of the Royal Air Force – a five-star rank which is the highest accolade you can be given in the armed forces.

Our King has been a regular attendee of RAF College Cranwell’s graduation ceremonies, and in July 2020 he was the Reviewing Officer for the Sovereign’s Review in a socially distanced event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He planted a lime tree by the college parade square during this visit, and was back in 2022 for a parade of 600 aviators who had graduated during the pandemic.

Keen admirer of Lincoln Cathedral

His Royal Highness has been known to visit Lincoln Cathedral on two occasions over the years – first in 1979, where records show he signed the distinguished visitors book and oversaw the bells tolling as he departed.

King Charles returned with Camilla, now Queen Consort, in November 2011 to meet participants of his foundation.

He also accepted Lincoln Cathedral’s invitation to become Patron of the Cathedral Fabric Fund – which supports continuous programmes of work on the historic building to preserve its history and protect its future.

Pilgrim Hospital and HMP North Sea Camp, Boston

In 1992, it was a royal visit to Boston that brought King Charles to Lincolnshire, as he paid visits to both Pilgrim Hospital and HMP North Sea Camp.

Our new King began by looking around Pilgrim Hospital, which was opened by his sister Anne, Princess Royal, 15 years previously in 1977.

Later that day he would attend North Sea Camp, the open prison on the edge of Freiston near Boston, as part of his royal duties before departing Lincolnshire.

March 2018 – the day of five Lincolnshire visits

King Charles’ most prominent visit to Lincolnshire since his early RAF days came on March 19, 2018 – when the then-Prince of Wales performed royal duties in five different areas of the county.

His day began at Louth Cattle Market, launching a farming resilience programme which offered support to local family livestock and dairy farms as part of his Countryside Fund.

This was followed by a trip to Riverside Industrial Estate in Boston, where His Royal Highness spoke to factory staff at Freshtime UK about the company’s vast recycling plans to reduce its carbon footprint.

Staying in Boston, King Charles would then go to Age UK’s local office, as part of his role as a patron for the charity supporting older people across the country.

His final two engagements that day were in Tattershall, as he explored Tattershall Castle and the nearby Holy Trinity Church.

November 2011 – More visits on the agenda

Following his aforementioned tour of Lincoln Cathedral on November 29, 2011, King Charles went on to visit a number of other Lincolnshire locations during a day of royal duties.

A subject close to his heart, the King discussed the future of farming and agricultural growth with members of the Lincolnshire Young Farmers at Riseholme College.

His final stop was much more casual, as he and Queen Consort Camilla paid a visit to the Cholmeley Arms in Burton-le-Coggles, a popular pub between Stamford and Grantham, presumably for some refreshments.

