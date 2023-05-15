Thousands turn out for triumphant return of Spalding Flower Parade

‘It could be here to stay’

200,000 people attended the revived Spalding Flower Parade this weekend, according to organisers.

Saturday’s event returned to great fanfare after being absent for ten years, and it could be here to stay.

The parade saw floats adorned with colourful displays winding their way through the town centre to the delight of crowds.

Early estimates say that 200,000 people attended the event, travelling from across the UK and even abroad.

Millions of tulips were used to decorate the floats, celebrating Spalding’s flower-growing heritage.

The reaction on social media was overwhelmingly positive, with many already looking forward to the parade returning next year.

Stephen Timewell was the main organiser, aided by an army of volunteers keen to restore the parade.

“People keep saying everything was perfect – when will it be back next year?” Stephen told BBC Radio Lincolnshire, adding: “It could be here to stay.”

May 11 2024 has been given as the preliminary date for next year’s event.

It first began in 1959, but ended in 2013 due to rising costs.

£78,000 was crowdfunded to allow the event to go ahead.

Many of the original floats were brought out of storage and dusted off to take part. Saturday’s event was capped off by a flyover from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

See a video of the most impressive floats below

