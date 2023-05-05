Wolds church’s bells to ring for first time in decades for Coronation

The village’s Time Lords have come to the rescue

A church’s bells will toll for the first time in almost 30 years this weekend to mark the Coronation.

The historic bells at St Mary & St Gabriel Church in Binbrook had fallen into disrepair after 150 years of use.

However a group of dedicated villagers called ‘the Time Lords’ have tirelessly worked them to their former glory.

The bells will be rung for the first time in decades on Sunday, May 7 2023 at 4pm.

Time Lord Phil Wallis said, “The church should be the heart of the community and we hope more people will get involved in enjoying it and improving its facilities.

“We thought that the Coronation was a perfect time to undertake the bell refurbishment project. We are grateful for the help and expertise that has been given and allowed us to make the necessary repairs.

“It took a lot of work but we are delighted the bells will all be ringing again.”

Bell ringers have been practising for Sunday’s performance.

The restoration included homemade wood steamers, wood and metal work, and the refurbishment of the bells themselves.

Patrick McEuene, the vicar of Binbrook, said, “The restoration of the bells is a significant achievement for our community. We are proud to have them back in working order and look forward to hearing them ring out for the first time in 30 years.”

