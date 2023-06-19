Menu
42 seconds ago

Approved: Former Eve and Ranshaw store in Louth to be divided into four

Owners of Cosy Club believed to be one
Eve & Ranshaw had traded in Louth since the late 18th century - it closed its doors this February after 240 years of business. | Photo: Google Street View
By Local Democracy Reporter

East Lindsey District Council has approved plans to split the historic former Eve and Ranshaw store in Louth into four separate businesses.

The brand was first established in the town in 1781 but closed in February after facing pressure from the recent lockdowns and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Following the closure, owner Marcus Sandiwth applied to the council with a proposal to make internal modifications to the Market Place shop in order to attract new tenants.

It’s believed that Loungers, the owners of The Cosy Club, are among the potential tenants for the newly divided space as earlier this year they unveiled plans to open a bar/cafe named The Alfredo Lounge in the property.

The envisioned establishment aims to offer a diverse all-day food menu, along with entertainment options such as games, books and colouring materials for children.

The projected opening was set for early October, with Loungers committed to transforming the site into a welcoming “home from home” atmosphere.

Designs for how the new units would be laid out.

In his applications, Mr Sandwith outlined the planned alterations for each unit as follows:

  • Unit 1 on the south side of the property will be arranged over the ground and first floors. It will be about 410 square metres and will be accessed by the existing main entrance on Market Place.
  • Unit 2  to the northwest side will include the ground, first, and second floors. It will be about 480 square metres and will be accessed by the rear entrance on Eastgate.
  • Unit 3 on the northeast will be smaller at around 65 square metres, located on the ground floor and will be accessed directly from an existing door on Eastgate.
  • Finally, Unit 4 will take up the second floor’s south side. The proposed unit will be accessed by the east side entrance on Market Place and will be about 160 square metres.

Mr Sandwith believes the development will greatly improve the town centre as he continued: “The proposed alterations to 1 Market Place, Louth will provide four tenancies and contribute to the local economy while preserving the character and appearance of the Grade II listed building.

“The alterations will not affect the existing access points to the site and will include fire escape upgrades, a bin store and back-of-house access.”

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite

Property For Sale To Let Commercial

Retail Unit To Let
£12,000
Freehold Salon & Flat For Sale
£175,000
B1 – Light Industrial To Let
£43,000
To Let by way of a Lease Assignment
£13,000
SOLD S.T.C – Offices, Residential Conversions, Residential, Commercial
£675,000
SOLD STC – A3 – Restaurants / Cafes, Residential, Commercial
£199,950
Freehold Investment For Sale
£265,000
Residential Development
£350,000
View more
23 mins ago

Lincoln Crown Court. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A New Year’s Eve celebration took a dark turn for Leyla Binns, 20, an aspiring pilot and former student at the UK’s pioneering air and space training institute (IASTI) in Newark, Notts. Binns was involved in a altercation which left ex-soldier, Harrison Savage, with a 3cm gash under his left eye.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the details of the incident, where Binns, following a quarrel involving her friend, Emily Barker, and Savage, threw a glass which unintentionally struck Savage. Binns’s recklessness resulted in a suspended sentence.

Continue reading the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the MyLocal Lincolnshire app and get a free 3-month trial membership, which gives you access to our members-only stories, including this story. Your subscription supports independent reporting from MyLocal and The Lincolnite reporters, editors and contributors.

1 hour ago

9/11, 13 and 15/17 The Avenue were listed for sale in December
By Local Democracy Reporter

Lincolnshire County Council is moving ahead with the sale of 40% of its estate, having listed it for £1.6 million.

In December last year, the council began advertising three of its large buildings – 9/11, 13 and 15/17 The Avenue – through Lambert, Smith and Hampton.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite

+ More stories