Aspiring female pilot receives suspended sentence for glass attack

A New Year’s Eve celebration took a dark turn for Leyla Binns, 20, an aspiring pilot and former student at the UK’s pioneering air and space training institute (IASTI) in Newark, Notts. Binns was involved in a altercation which left ex-soldier, Harrison Savage, with a 3cm gash under his left eye.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the details of the incident, where Binns, following a quarrel involving her friend, Emily Barker, and Savage, threw a glass which unintentionally struck Savage. Binns’s recklessness resulted in a suspended sentence.

Continue reading the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the MyLocal Lincolnshire app and get a free 3-month trial membership, which gives you access to our members-only stories, including this story. Your subscription supports independent reporting from MyLocal and The Lincolnite reporters, editors and contributors.