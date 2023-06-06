Cannabis dealing couple caught twice: Woman avoids jail, man still on the run

Young mother turned her life around after a brush with the law

A young mother who turned her life around after helping her boyfriend to deal cannabis was given a suspended jail sentence.

Ellie Carr, 26, and her partner Callum Robinson, 31, came to the attention of police after their Audi A3 was stopped behind a lorry in Heckington, near Sleaford, on 4 November, 2020.

Read the full story on MyLocal Lincolnshire, the new home of The Lincolnite