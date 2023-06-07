Cocaine and cannabis driver in 100mph police chase avoids jail

A Market Deeping man who collided with a police car after reaching 100mph during a five minute chase was today (Wednesday) given a suspended jail sentence.

Tracy Hercules, 24, tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis after trying to evade two unmarked police cars during the early hours of 12 January this year. Lincoln Crown Court heard the transit van being driven by Hercules came to the attention of police near the roundabout of the A15 and the A1175.

