Debate in South Kesteven over councillor’s tweets on trans and religious issues

South Kesteven District Councillor Virginia Moran is facing criticism for a series of tweets concerning transgender and religious issues. The tweets, which include responses to controversial accounts and personal views on school trips to mosques, have been deemed potentially discriminatory and not promoting equality, a violation of the council’s code of conduct.

The controversy has escalated beyond a mere Twitter spat, with an official complaint lodged with South Kesteven District Council’s Monitoring Officer. However, while South Kesteven District Council stated that the tweets do not reflect the council’s values of equality and community inclusivity, they also clarified that no breach of the council’s Code of Conduct has occurred.

