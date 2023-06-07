Lincolnshire GPs see big increase in appointments amid ongoing pressures

General practices in Lincolnshire have reported a significant increase in appointments over the past year, despite ongoing pressures.

A report due to be presented to Lincolnshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee next Wednesday reveals that local GP practices provided 4,954,959 appointments in the last year, a 14.5% increase on the previous year.

The report further highlights that activity levels in general practice were 19% higher than the figures presented to the committee in November 2022, which were already 20% higher than in 2019.

