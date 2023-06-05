Rugby Report: NLD Women gain promotion by winning Division 3 Final

Scunthorpe’s Cassie Milestone crossed for four tries as NLD Women gained promotion with a 34-22 against Devon in the Division 3 Final of the Gill Burns County Championship.

The NLD Women squad included players from clubs in Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, and Derbyshire and their remaining tries were scored by Lincoln’s Abigail Lee and Ashfield’s Holly Felton.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite